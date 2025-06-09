Hilton And Deepika Padukone Launch 'It Matters Where You Stay' Campaign Celebrating India's New Generation Of Ambition And Hospitality

MENAFN - GetNews) New campaign celebrates a story rooted in ambition, hustle and the kind of hospitality that supports success for a generation redefining India

Delhi, India - Deepika Padukone has driven her own success. Mastering multiple busy roles and carving her own path, Deepika has become the face of modern India, inspiring a new generation that is bold, grounded, and always forging ahead.

Hilton 's (NYSE: HLT) latest iteration of its 'It Matters Where You Stay' campaign launched today featuring brand ambassador Deepika Padukone. Filmed in Bengaluru – the city Deepika calls home - it captures the human moments that make a great stay, setting Deepika up for success, and empowering the modern Indian guest as they travel.







Through its signature hospitality that anticipates a guest's needs, Hilton's newest campaign celebrates the details of the Stay – whether preparing for something big, balancing work with downtime, or simply taking time to recharge. From walking into a space that feels both inspiring and familiar, to a perfectly timed coffee that allows you a moment to yourself before the day takes off, this isn't just about grand gestures. It's about the thoughtful, intuitive design and service that creates memorable moments.

“At Hilton, we're For The Stay – an experience you only get at Hilton and our 24 brands around the world. The Stay empowers our guests to rest, recharge, and prepare for whatever the rest of their trip has in store for them,” said Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer, Hilton.

“We designed this campaign around the spirit of a new generation of Indian travellers. They are shaping success on their own terms and we're here to host them in India and around the world. Deepika brings her own, authentic Stay story to life in a way that's both powerful and deeply human and her journey reflects the kind of drive we see in our guests every day.”

Deepika Padukone said: “It's always the little things: the warm welcome, the personal touches, the attention to detail - that turn a Hilton stay into a memory.”

Hilton is growing rapidly in India, with plans to expand its portfolio by 10 times its current footprint over the next decade. With new hotels opening in Bengaluru, Surat, Jabalpur, Hyderabad and Mumbai this year alone, Indian travellers are discovering new ways to stay across the country. To cater to growing demand for premium travel experiences, Hilton is broadening its customer offerings and introducing five new brands, each tailored to the dynamic Indian market.

