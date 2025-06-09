The Lighthouse For Humanity Foundation Appoints Dr. Donald J. Steele Jr. As Inaugural Executive Director

MENAFN - GetNews)The Lighthouse for Humanity Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of, as its first. A graduate of, Dr. Steele brings a lifetime of transformational leadership, visionary service, and global influence to the foundation's mission of awakening human potential through mentorship, education, and character development.







Dr. Steele earned his Ph.D. from The Ohio State University, graduating with distinction and a 4.2 GPA. He was named one of the top four doctoral graduates in the nation and awarded the prestigious Forrest E. Conner Scholarship , recognizing his potential to reshape the future of education, industry, and society. That prediction has proven prophetic.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Steele has served as superintendent of three major urban school districts- Saginaw (MI), Toledo (OH), and Seattle (WA) -where he led bold turnarounds marked by improved achievement, renewed trust, and measurable community impact. Under his leadership, levies passed, test scores climbed, and cultures of excellence were born.

In 1987, he founded Performance Learning Inc. , a global firm dedicated to unleashing the potential of individuals and organizations alike. From boardrooms to union halls, from Fortune 500 companies to grassroots communities, Dr. Steele has coached clients on four continents and served as a Tier 1 supplier for both Ford and Chrysler . His leadership helped resolve international labor disputes and unite historically divided sectors.

Beyond the corporate world, Dr. Steele co-created the University of Motorsports , a pioneering venture in partnership with NASCAR and the Indy Racing League. Over 12,000 participants experienced high-performance coaching at raceway speed, reframing "speed" not as risk but as an asset in leadership and life.

As an author, Dr. Steele has published over a dozen works spanning strategic leadership, neuroscience-informed parenting, education policy, and personal transformation. His co-authored book Positive Parenting Begins Now, written with John McNeil, is widely used in family services and early education settings.

A lifelong creative, Dr. Steele also recorded benefit duets with Willie Nelson and Tammy Wynette , donating all proceeds to charitable initiatives including Catholic Charities and Seattle public school scholarships.

Now, as Executive Director of The Lighthouse for Humanity Foundation , Dr. Steele returns to his deepest calling-mentorship and the development of human potential. The foundation's mission is to deliver transformational education rooted in The Creation Code, a cognitive and character-based framework authored by John McNeil, and already in use across diverse populations including physicians, educators, real estate professionals, and incarcerated individuals.

"Our global vision is to help people remember who they are-and what they're capable of," says Raul Castillo , Founder and Chairman of The Lighthouse for Humanity Foundation. "There's no one better equipped to lead that mission than Don Steele. His impact is not only local or national-it's generational."

The Lighthouse for Humanity Foundation is currently expanding its reach across North America and Latin America, developing accredited programs, multi-language resources, and digital training platforms for underserved communities.

This appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter-not just for the Foundation, but for the countless lives it will reach under Dr. Steele's leadership.