Simone Alysha Cassell Releases New Book“Looking For Him In All Of Them” An Inspirational Memoir Of Christian Faith And Hope

Simone Alysha Cassell, author of "Looking for Him in All of Them"Redemptive soul-stirring book chronicles Cassell's life journey, from that which turns toxic to heartbreak and ultimately, healing

BRISBANE, Australia - June 9, 2025 - Simone Alysha Cassell, a writer, speaker, and creative entrepreneur, today announced the release of her new book, Looking for Him in All of Them. Cassell's book is a vulnerable memoir that traces her path from toxic love relationships to a deep faith in God. It chronicles the author's deeply personal and transformative faith journey.

The book describes how Cassell had been looking for a pure type of love and fulfilment from relationships to mend a sense of something missing within. Instead, Simone is stuck with narcissistic men and dysfunctional relationships, which end up causing her significant heartbreak. The author engages the reader with honesty, humor, and hope. The inspirational guide empowers women to stay true to themselves and their values, and to recognize the difference between real love and the kind that leads them astray. Cassell's healing came when she stopped searching outwardly for love and recognized the enduring love that had been quietly waiting for her all along.

In one poignant chapter, Cassell reflects on the heartbreaking story of Gabby Petito-whose tragic death drew global attention to the hidden dangers of toxic relationships. Her story is woven gently into the broader narrative as a moment of reflection, honoring the real-life pain that echoes the themes of emotional vulnerability and the urgent need to raise awareness around relational abuse.

“Writing Looking for Him in All of Them has been redemptive and healing for me,” said Cassell.“Retracing my steps and confronting toxic patterns led to a deeper conviction to share my story in hopes it brings clarity and hope to others.” Through that process, I discovered more about my true calling and Kingdom purpose” She added,“My hope is to invite readers to recognise when love has slipped into unhealthy territory and to remember they never have to sacrifice their whole selves to be loved.”

Blending relatable narrative with carefully woven passages of scripture and practical reflection, Looking for Him in All of Them meets readers wherever they are on their spiritual journey-and readers who are not overtly faith-based will feel the message of healing and hope resonates.

Readers of Lysa TerKeurst, Jackie Hill Perry, and Jamie Kern Lima will really appreciate the style and content of Looking for Him in All of Them.

About Simone Alysha Cassell

Simone Alysha Cassell is a writer, speaker, and creative entrepreneur with a background in corporate sales, communications, and brand positioning. As Founder of Cassell Media Ventures (CMV), a purpose-driven media company amplifying Kingdom-aligned stories through strategic representation and curated partnerships, she is passionate about amplifying stories that bridge faith, creativity, and culture. Her entrepreneurial journey began in 2015 with a wellness and corporate gifting brand inspired by her passion for holistic living and family heritage, selling the business in 2023. Simone went on to launch a high-level boutique B2B sales consultancy in 2022 serving growth-focused SMEs across Australia. Through CMV, Simone brings together her corporate expertise and creative vision to connect faith-driven voices with media platforms, championing impactful storytelling, bold representation, and purpose-led leadership in media.