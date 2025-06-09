Kevin Gyke Calls For Greater Support Of Skilled Trades And Restoration Arts

MENAFN - GetNews)



Kevin GykeBusiness leader highlights the need to preserve craftsmanship and mechanical knowledge through community involvement and education

PITTSBURGH, PA - June 9, 2025 - Kevin Gyke, Senior Director and board member at La Roche University, is urging communities, educational institutions, and local enthusiasts to support the preservation and growth of skilled trades-particularly in the field of vintage vehicle restoration and mechanical craftsmanship.

In a recent interview titled“In Conversation with Kevin Gyke: A Career Driven by Grit, Growth, and Gearboxes,” Gyke shared how his lifelong passion for restoring vintage Mercedes and Jaguars has deeply influenced his leadership approach and worldview.

“Restoring a car teaches patience and precision,” said Gyke.“You can't rush it. You have to understand the system, troubleshoot issues, and sometimes make tough calls about what's worth saving. Business is similar.”

Gyke's advocacy aligns with a broader national conversation around the declining number of skilled tradespeople. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 600,000 skilled trade jobs go unfilled each year, and nearly 30% of current tradespeople are aged 55 or older, creating an urgent need for younger generations to engage with these crafts.

“There's real value in learning how things work-not just software, but machines, engines, tools,” Gyke noted.“This knowledge is being lost, and it's something that ties generations together.”

Beyond nostalgia or hobbyism, Gyke sees restoration and craftsmanship as practical forms of problem-solving, innovation, and heritage conservation. He encourages individuals not just to appreciate restored vehicles, but to get involved: join local restoration clubs, mentor young learners, or support vocational programmes in schools.

“Whether it's the next vintage car project or the next business pivot, I believe in staying curious. You learn by doing-and by preserving.”

Why It Matters



Skills Gap: More than 2.4 million manufacturing jobs may go unfilled between now and 2030 due to a lack of skilled labour.

Cultural Heritage: Classic car clubs contribute over $14 billion annually to the U.S. economy, supporting restoration shops, parts manufacturers, and training centres. Educational Opportunity: Studies show that students engaged in hands-on vocational learning report higher satisfaction and career clarity.

Call to Action: Hands On, Minds Open

Kevin Gyke isn't calling for donations or sweeping reforms. Instead, he's inviting individuals to take one small step: learn something hands-on. Explore how an engine works. Join a weekend workshop. Support schools that teach vocational skills. Share what you know with someone younger.

“You might not think it matters. But 10 years from now, when someone's trying to fix something and knows how because you showed them-it'll matter a lot.”

For more information about local skilled trade programmes or how to support mechanical education, contact your local vocational institutions or classic car clubs.

To read the full interview, click here .

Contact: ...