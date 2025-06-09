XTEND Formalizes Strategic Multi-Year Contract With Global Tech Giant

MENAFN - GetNews) Fleet management software maker will deliver a bespoke solution to enable secure, flexible usage of the client's extended fleet of vehicles

JOHN'S CREEK, Ga. - June 9, 2025 - XTEND, maker of a leading vehicle fleet management software platform, today announced it has been awarded a significant, strategic contract by a global technology firm. XTEND's new client decided to leave its previous vendor due to limitations in its offering. The client will have XTEND customize its fleet management software under bespoke specifications to control the connectivity for thousands of employees and hundreds of cars that comprise the client's corporate fleet.

“We became the partner of choice for our client, which is one of the largest and most advanced technology companies in the world, because they asked us to provide them with first-class software to meet constantly evolving technology requirements to manage global auto fleets,” said a spokesperson for XTEND.

XTEND's platform manages vehicles, creates shared resources out of vehicle groups, reduces expenses, and increases driver mobility. Companies can grant keyless employee access to their authorized fleets of vehicles. Drivers get assigned a vehicle with a smart badge and mobile device authentication, eliminating key administration expenses.

The client's employees have the option to choose between a standard reservation system and a 'tap and go' option that provides authorized drivers access to vehicles-simply by walking up to an available vehicle and tapping their badges.

The spokesperson continued,“Our new client has strict security guidelines. To secure the deal, we had to invent a bespoke adapter module to link Elatec hardware with INVERS hardware, enabling fleet vehicles to be ridesharing assets.”

XTEND provides its partners with hardware, software, installation, and training. Governments, corporations, and ridesharing fleets use its solutions. The benefits of using XTEND include meeting government and corporate compliance mandates and tracking vehicle usage. The platform provides rich data with custom insights-pinpointing optimal vehicle placement program routes for electric vehicles and improving green initiative results by reducing carbon footprints.

