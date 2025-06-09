MENAFN - GetNews) The feature explores Peacock's rise from technical support to utility executive, offering insights for entrepreneurs in Florida, London, and beyond.

Cole Peacock, Chief Operating Officer of CDI Utilities and CEO of Watson Capital Group, is the focus of a newly published business feature spotlight that examines his unique path through entrepreneurship, infrastructure innovation, and leadership in Florida's utility sector.

The article draws lessons from Peacock's Florida-based experiences and applies them to urban innovation and entrepreneurship in cities like London, UK. Written in a straightforward, practical style, the feature details Peacock's background, career milestones, failures, and philosophies.

“Entrepreneurship isn't about flash-it's about solving real problems,” said Peacock.“Whether you're building a startup in Miami or running a logistics company in London, the approach is the same: start small, stay accountable, and keep learning.”

The feature traces Peacock's journey from his early days in technical support at Tandy Corporation to founding a web hosting company, and ultimately leading CDI Utilities, where he integrates smart grid technology and predictive systems into traditional infrastructure. He also shares lessons from shutting down his first startup and the value of personal goal tracking and resilience.

“This spotlight means a lot to me,” Peacock said.“I hope my story shows others that you don't need a perfect resume to build something real-you just need to care about fixing things that matter.”

Key Highlights from the Article:



Lessons learned from operating utilities in storm-prone regions like the Florida Keys

The role of practical experience and failure in shaping successful entrepreneurs

Strategies for applying startup thinking to legacy industries Insights on goal-setting, community involvement, and mental clarity through aviation



To read the full feature article on Cole Peacock visit the website here .

About Cole Peacock:

Cole Peacock is the COO of CDI Utilities and CEO of Watson Capital Group, based in Florida. He is a licensed FAA pilot, a certified network professional, and an inventor with multiple patents focused on smart infrastructure. He is also an active volunteer with the Rotary I Wish Foundation and the Humane Society of Florida.