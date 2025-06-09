Prominent Charlotte Attorney Michael Demayo: Demayo Law Offices, LLP Awards 10 Scholarships In 5 Counties, Awarding $50,000 For The 23Rd Year Of The Annual Arrive Alive Scholarship Program

MENAFN - GetNews)



Prominent Charlotte attorney Michael DeMayoDeMayo Law Offices has awarded 10 scholarships totaling $50,000 to high school seniors in five Charlotte-area counties through its 23rd annual Arrive Alive Scholarship Program. The firm has now awarded over $800,000 to students for academic achievement and efforts to combat drunk and distracted driving.

DeMayo Law Offices , LLP congratulates the following scholarship recipients for 2025:

Recipients: High School: College/University:

Justin Aguilar Levine Middle College High School Southeastern University

Hallie Black West Lincoln High School Yale University

Emmalyn Buskirk Fred T. Foard High School Mars Hill University

Amare Clark Hickory High School UNC-Charlotte

Isabella Daou Weddington High School University of South Carolina

Bryson Kohlbrenner Cuthbertson High School UNC-Chapel Hill

John-Thomas McQuay South Point High School Auburn University

Jasmine Moore Providence High School UNC-Chapel Hill

Jasmine Reaves North Mecklenburg Senior High School Wake Forest University

Jade Smith Charlotte Lab School UNC-Chapel Hill

The 2025 winners are from five counties within the Charlotte metropolitan area. They will attend a variety of excellent universities and represent a wide variety of ethnic and cultural communities. All recipients have shared firsthand observations of the dangers of drunk and distracted driving and developed presentations to inspire and encourage the elimination of these dangerous practices within their peers. Peer to peer advocacy is the most effective method of messaging about the danger and young adults are the best possible demographic to provide invaluable insights into unlocking solutions.

"On behalf of the entire DeMayo Law team, we want to extend our congratulations to the 2025 scholarship winners for their commitment to academic excellence, community involvement and unparalleled insights into drunk and distracted driving prevention. Together, we can make a difference. We wish all students continued success in their future academic and professional goals,” stated Michael A. DeMayo , CEO and Founder of DeMayo Law.

About Michael A. DeMayo

Michael A. DeMayo is the Founder and CEO of DeMayo Law Offices in North Carolina. Mr. DeMayo is a highly experienced attorney, having secured over $1 million in verdicts or settlements in more than 25 cases. Michael DeMayo is consistently ranked as one of the top attorneys in North Carolina and nationally.

