1031 Exchange Place Expands Arizona Presence With New Office

In response to growing investor interest across Arizona and the Southwest in general, 1031 Exchange Place is excited to announce the opening of its newest Arizona office, strategically located in Phoenix. Specializing in DST 1031 Exchange and TIC 1031 Exchange investments, the new office enhances the firm's ability to deliver localized support, expert guidance, and personalized strategies to clients throughout Arizona. Investors can find more detailed information on our dedicated Arizona 1031 exchange location page.

The launch of this office underscores 1031 Exchange Place's commitment to better serving Arizona real estate investors by providing direct access to specialized expertise on DST and TIC investment properties. With the establishment of this dedicated Arizonan team, clients statewide will benefit from targeted advice, comprehensive tax deferral strategies, and insightful market analysis.

"Arizona's robust real estate market and growing investor base make it an ideal location for our latest expansion," said Nathan Leavitt, CEO of 1031 Exchange Place. "By strengthening our presence across the state, we aim to closely align with Arizona real estate investors' needs, offering deeper insights and tailored solutions specifically designed for this region."

Leavitt emphasized the broader Arizona focus: "We recognize the unique opportunities present throughout the entire state. Our dedicated team is ready to leverage deep local market knowledge, ensuring our clients across Arizona are equipped with the tools necessary for successful DST and TIC 1031 exchanges."







DST and TIC 1031 exchanges allow investors to reinvest proceeds from property sales into professionally managed Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) and TIC properties, deferring capital gains taxes and facilitating diversified real estate portfolios. Arizona investors can further educate themselves by visiting the firm's comprehensive DST 1031 Exchange page or exploring the informative article, What is a DST 1031 Exchange? .

To further engage with investors across Arizona, the office will offer regular statewide educational initiatives including seminars, webinars, and networking events. These programs will focus on addressing Arizona-specific investment trends, market conditions, and providing investors with actionable guidance and strategic advice.

"Investor education and meaningful community engagement are at the heart of our expansion," Leavitt noted. "Our Arizona office will be actively involved in understanding the local investment climate, allowing us to consistently provide relevant, timely advice and resources tailored to the needs of Arizona's diverse investor community."

Leavitt concluded, "Opening our new Arizona office reflects our commitment to building enduring client relationships across the state. We aim to empower investors statewide with knowledge and strategies that foster financial success and confidence."

Arizona investors interested in DST and TIC investment opportunities are encouraged to connect directly with 1031 Exchange Place's Arizona-based experts or visit the company's website for additional information.