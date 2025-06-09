Kyle Adamski Calls For Skilled Trades Awareness Amid Industry Labor Shortage

MENAFN - GetNews)



Kyle Adamski, Ottawa, Ontario, CanadaOttawa builder and Bellissimo Construction owner urges hands-on action to close the construction skills gap

With a booming housing market, aging infrastructure, and extreme weather placing strain on homes across Ontario, one critical issue threatens to slow it all down: a shortage of skilled tradespeople. Kyle Adamski, owner of Bellissimo Construction and partnered with Bellissimo Roofing, is using his growing platform to spotlight the urgent need for more trained workers in the construction industry.

“We need to stop treating trades as a backup plan,” says Adamski.“It's real work, and it's valuable. Not everyone has to sit at a desk to build something meaningful.”

Adamski, recently featured in an exclusive online interview titled“Kyle Adamski: From Ottawa Roots to Construction Leadership”, knows firsthand what it means to build from the ground up-literally. His work spans full home rebuilds, basement renovations, roofing systems from shingle to slate, and structural exterior work like concrete, fascia, and siding. Through it all, he's remained hands-on. But he's increasingly concerned that fewer young people are being exposed to careers in trades.

An Industry at Risk

According to a 2023 report from BuildForce Canada, the country is on track to lose over 259,000 construction workers to retirement by 2030. Ontario alone will need more than 100,000 new workers to keep pace with demand. At the same time, many high schools are seeing a drop in students enrolling in shop, woodworking, or co-op programs.

“There wasn't a big moment that led me into this work,” Adamski says.“I liked using my hands. I liked finishing a job and seeing something real. We need to give more people that chance early on.”

He adds that lack of exposure is part of the problem.“Too many people think construction is just swinging a hammer. But it's about managing timelines, making smart decisions, and leading teams. It's problem solving every day.”

What You Can Do

Rather than call for sweeping policy changes, Adamski is urging individuals to start local. His call to action is simple: get involved, get curious, and get your hands dirty.

“Volunteer on a build site. Fix something in your home. Ask a tradesperson about what they do. If you're a parent or teacher, introduce the trades early,” he says.“You don't need a campaign-just a conversation.”

He also encourages contractors to open doors for apprenticeships, no matter how busy things get.“If I didn't have someone show me the ropes early on, I wouldn't be here,” Adamski says.

About Kyle Adamski:

Kyle Adamski is the owner and operator of Bellissimo Construction, based in Ottawa. Specializing in interior and exterior residential work-from roofing to basements-Kyle is known for his practical leadership and commitment to quality craftsmanship. He is also partnered with Bellissimo Roofing, offering advanced roofing solutions across every major system. His recent interview highlights his journey, work ethic, and focus on trade advocacy.

