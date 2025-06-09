Gilliam County, OR - Columbia Chipseal, a leading road maintenance company, has announced plans to initiate a significant chipseal project aimed at improving various roadways across Gilliam County. This initiative is expected to enhance road safety and durability, benefiting both residents and travelers throughout the region.

Starting mid June, the project will focus on chipsealing over 20 miles of county roads, which have suffered wear and tear from heavy traffic and weather conditions. According to project manager Sarah Thompson,“Our goal is to provide a cost-effective solution that extends the life of the roads while ensuring a smoother ride for all users.” Chipsealing involves applying a layer of asphalt and chips to existing pavement, effectively sealing cracks and preventing further damage. The Gilliam County Road Department has identified several priority areas, including roads leading to schools and community centers, where improved conditions are essential for safety.

We appreciate the partnership with Columbia Chipseal in making these improvements possible. While the chipseal process may temporarily disrupt traffic, the long-term benefits are expected to outweigh any inconveniences. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about project timelines and specific road closures, which will be communicated through local announcements and Columbia Chipseal ( ) website.

As the project approaches, stakeholders emphasize the importance of community engagement and feedback.“We want to hear from the residents. Their input is invaluable in ensuring that we address the most pressing needs in our roadways,” said Thompson. In conclusion, the upcoming chipseal project by Columbia Chipseal represents a proactive approach to road maintenance in Gilliam County, promising enhanced safety and longevity of essential transportation routes.

As the work begins, the collaboration between local government and contractors aims to foster a more connected and safer community for all.