A Gripping And Touching Tale Of Chance And Courage From Roger Firth

Accidental Encounter is a compelling short story by debut author Roger Firth that delivers a heart-stopping account of fate, fear, and unexpected heroism on the storm-swept roads of mid-Wales. Drawing from his own background as a seasoned Merchant Navy officer, Firth brings realism and depth to this unforgettable narrative.

Set during a school field trip to Aberystwyth, the story follows Julie, a young student left behind on a desolate stretch of road after her school coach departs without her. With her mobile left on the bus, the weather turning violent, and no passing traffic, Julie's situation rapidly deteriorates. That's when fate intervenes.

That is when Robert Finch, a young navigating officer home from sea, happens to be passing by in a borrowed motorhome. Spotting what appears to be a lifeless bundle on the roadside, Robert makes a split-second decision that changes both their lives forever. What unfolds is a story of quiet bravery, compassion, and the kind of kindness that feels all too rare in today's world.

With crisp, evocative prose and a storyteller's touch, Roger Firth transforms a simple roadside rescue into a reflection on coincidence, human connection, and the strange ways life brings people together. Accidental Encounter is a powerful reminder that one small act of humanity can ripple far beyond the moment.

Now available in digital format, Accidental Encounter is a must-read for fans of emotional realism and character-driven storytelling.

Discover how an ordinary day turned into something extraordinary. Order your copy from Amazon: .

About the author:

Roger Firth is a well-retired, elderly former Merchant Navy navigating officer and captain. Now with time on his hands, he imagines and conceives this short story to mark his debut in the world of contemporary fiction. Read his debut book now, and witness the power of chance encounter.

Book Details:

Book Name: Accidental Encounter

Author Name: Roger Firth

ISBN Number: 979-8283251738

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here