Podcast PR Agency Leader Mark Hayward To Share How Podcast Guesting Can Grow Your Business As A Marketing Strategy At Turn On Your Client Waterfall Event

MENAFN - GetNews)



“Podcast guesting is more than just visibility,” said Mark Hayward.“It's about building trust, positioning yourself as a go-to expert, and creating podcast leads that convert. Authority building through podcasts is possible because it's relationship-driven marketing that creates viral buzz in today's social media focused world”Podcast PR strategist Mark Hayward, co-founder of Podcast Introduction Group and host of Business Growth Talks, will speak at Christine Campbell Rapin's Turn On Your Client Waterfall event. His session, Step Up to the Mic: How Podcast Guesting Can Grow Your Business, will show entrepreneurs how to use podcast guesting for lead generation, authority building, and visibility as a proven marketing strategy. Learn more at podcastintroduction.







Mark Hayward, co-founder of the podcast guest booking agency Podcast Introduction Group and host of the Business Growth Talks podcast, will take the virtual stage at Christine Campbell Rapin's Turn On Your Client Waterfall event to help entrepreneurs unlock the power of podcast guesting. His session, titled Step Up to the Mic: How Podcast Guesting Can Grow Your Business, is set to equip purpose-driven business owners and experts with a proven strategy for podcast lead generation and authority building through podcasts.

Hayward, a seasoned expert in podcast PR and business podcast guest booking, has helped countless entrepreneurs elevate their authority and grow their revenue by teaching them how to be podcast a podcast guest on relevant, high impact shows. His agency, Podcast Introduction Group, specializes in connecting entrepreneurs, authors, and coaches with hosts in their niche to deliver targeted exposure and meaningful conversations.

“Podcast guesting is more than just visibility,” said Hayward.“It's about building trust, positioning yourself as a go-to expert, and creating podcast leads that convert. Authority building through podcasts is possible because it's relationship-driven marketing that creates viral buzz in today's social media focused world”

The Turn On Your Client Waterfall event brings together some of the most impactful voices in entrepreneurial success and marketing strategies. Hayward's presentation will delve into real strategies that turn podcast guesting for entrepreneurs into a scalable marketing strategy.

Event Details:



What: Step Up to the Mic: How Podcast Guesting Can Grow Your Business

When: During the Turn On Your Client Waterfall – Sky's The Limit event

Where: Online – Register here Host: Christine Campbell Rapin

To learn more about Mark Hayward's services, visit or listen to his show at .

About Mark Hayward:

Mark Hayward is a leading podcast PR strategist, speaker, and founder of the podcast PR agency, Podcast Introduction Group. Through his work and his podcast, Business Growth Talks, he helps entrepreneurs and experts amplify their message and generate business opportunities through strategic podcast guesting.