Dr Harrell E. Robinson Launches New Website To Inspire Global Action In Healthcare


2025-06-09 07:09:09
Dr Harrell E. Robinson, Orange County, California, USANew Online Platform Highlights a Lifelong Mission to Expand Medical Access Worldwide

Renowned ENT surgeon and humanitarian Dr Harrell E. Robinson has launched his brand-new personal website, , creating a centralised digital space to share his extensive work in medicine, global healthcare, and strategic infrastructure development.

The website offers an in-depth look into Dr Robinson's 30+ year career, including the founding of Global Healing Inc., his international medical missions, and his leadership role at ATR Law Group PLLC in Phoenix, Arizona. More than a biography, the site is built to educate and engage visitors who want to make a difference in their own communities.

“This isn't just about showcasing my work-it's about showing people what's possible when you combine faith, skill, and purpose,” said Dr Robinson.“The website is a space for learning, connection, and most of all, action.”

Over half the global population-an estimated 4.5 billion people-lack access to basic health services, according to the World Health Organization. Through this new platform, Dr Robinson hopes to bring visibility to these urgent issues while providing real-world solutions through storytelling, project updates, and resources.

Highlights include his hands-on work in Laos, the Philippines, Africa, Mexico, and underserved areas of the United States, where he's helped build hospitals and launch healthcare initiatives. The site also features articles, Q&As, and future plans aimed at fostering sustainable impact.

“I want people to understand that no effort is too small. You can be a student, a business owner, or someone with a few hours to give-there's always a way to help,” he added.

Call to Action:

Visitors are encouraged to explore the site, reflect on global health challenges, and consider how their own skills or networks can support underserved communities.“This site is a tool for awareness and action,” said Dr Robinson.“Now is the time to do something meaningful.”

About Dr Harrell E. Robinson

Based in Orange County, California, Dr Robinson is a board-certified ENT and facial plastic surgeon, founder of Global Healing Inc., and CEO/CFO of ATR Law Group PLLC. His work blends medicine, humanitarian service, and business to build sustainable healthcare systems worldwide.

To read more, visit the website here:

