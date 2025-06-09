Dr Harrell E. Robinson Launches New Website To Inspire Global Action In Healthcare

MENAFN - GetNews)



Dr Harrell E. Robinson, Orange County, California, USANew Online Platform Highlights a Lifelong Mission to Expand Medical Access Worldwide

Renowned ENT surgeon and humanitarian Dr Harrell E. Robinson has launched his brand-new personal website, , creating a centralised digital space to share his extensive work in medicine, global healthcare, and strategic infrastructure development.

The website offers an in-depth look into Dr Robinson's 30+ year career, including the founding of Global Healing Inc., his international medical missions, and his leadership role at ATR Law Group PLLC in Phoenix, Arizona. More than a biography, the site is built to educate and engage visitors who want to make a difference in their own communities.

“This isn't just about showcasing my work-it's about showing people what's possible when you combine faith, skill, and purpose,” said Dr Robinson.“The website is a space for learning, connection, and most of all, action.”

Over half the global population-an estimated 4.5 billion people-lack access to basic health services, according to the World Health Organization. Through this new platform, Dr Robinson hopes to bring visibility to these urgent issues while providing real-world solutions through storytelling, project updates, and resources.

Highlights include his hands-on work in Laos, the Philippines, Africa, Mexico, and underserved areas of the United States, where he's helped build hospitals and launch healthcare initiatives. The site also features articles, Q&As, and future plans aimed at fostering sustainable impact.

“I want people to understand that no effort is too small. You can be a student, a business owner, or someone with a few hours to give-there's always a way to help,” he added.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the site, reflect on global health challenges, and consider how their own skills or networks can support underserved communities.“This site is a tool for awareness and action,” said Dr Robinson.“Now is the time to do something meaningful.”

About Dr Harrell E. Robinson

Based in Orange County, California, Dr Robinson is a board-certified ENT and facial plastic surgeon, founder of Global Healing Inc., and CEO/CFO of ATR Law Group PLLC. His work blends medicine, humanitarian service, and business to build sustainable healthcare systems worldwide.

