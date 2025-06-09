MENAFN - GetNews) Susan Hensel is pleased to announce that two of her artworks, Solar Flare 8 and Solar Flare 9, have been selected for inclusion in the 12th International Mini Textile and Fiber Art Exhibition,“Scythia,” to be held in Ivano-Frankivs'k, Ukraine.







Susan Hensel's Works Selected for International Textile Exhibition "Scythia"

Susan Hensel is pleased to announce that two of her artworks, Solar Flare 8 and Solar Flare 9, have been selected for inclusion in the 12th International Mini Textile and Fiber Art Exhibition,“Scythia,” to be held in Ivano-Frankivs'k, Ukraine.

The exhibition will open to the public at 16:00 on June 3, 2025, at the Ivano-Frankivs'k Museum, located at Halyts'ka Street 4A.“Scythia” is a biennial international event that brings together contemporary textile and fiber artists from around the world, showcasing innovation and excellence in small-format textile art.

Hensel's Solar Flare series investigates the dynamic intersections of material, light, and digital fabrication, conceptually grounded in natural energy phenomena and articulated through a hybrid textile language. The inclusion of these works in“Scythia” underscores the global significance of Hensel's contributions to the field of contemporary fiber art.







Susan Hensel (b. 1950, Ithaca, NY) is a multidisciplinary artist specializing in sculptural textile work that merges digital embroidery, hand stitching, and mixed-media processes. Her practice explores the physics of light as it interacts with the structure of triangular embroidery thread, transforming technical precision into meditative, light-responsive forms. Conceptually, her work addresses the emotional and ecological impacts of climate change, offering viewers spaces for reflection and reimagining.

Hensel holds a BFA from the University of Michigan (1972) and has exhibited in over 360 exhibitions, including over 50 solo shows. She has received over 20 awards and support from the Jerome Foundation, Minnesota State Arts Board, and Art to Change the World. Residencies include the Ragdale Foundation and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts.

Her work is in more than 30 public collections, including the Museum of Modern Art, the Getty Research Institute, and the Garrett Museum of Art. She lives and works in Burnsville, Minnesota.

For further information regarding Susan Hensel and her work, please visit

Hi-Res images available upon request

public relations:

Video Link: