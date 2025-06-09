Medical Malpractice In New Jersey & New York: Key Insights And Rights

Medical malpractice can have life-altering consequences, leaving patients in New Jersey and New York facing pain, emotional trauma, and mounting expenses. If you've been harmed by a healthcare provider's negligence, connecting with a seasoned medical malpractice lawyer is essential. At Varcadipane & Pinnisi, P , we assist clients across Hackensack, Paramus, and Newark with navigating these challenging claims.

What is Medical Malpractice?

It occurs when a healthcare provider fails to deliver the accepted standard of care, causing patient harm. This includes doctors, nurses, or hospitals acting-or failing to act-competently. To file a claim in New Jersey or New York, you must show the breach led to injury, and act within the statute of limitations: two years in NJ and two-and-a-half in NY.

Four Key Elements:



Duty of Care

Breach of Duty

Causation Damages

Our experienced team will collect medical records and expert opinions to support your case.

Common Malpractice Cases

These include misdiagnosis, surgical errors, incorrect medications, and birth injuries. A medical mistake lawyer can investigate and help secure compensation.

Negligence vs. Malpractice

While both involve failure to act responsibly, malpractice specifically breaches the standard of care. A malpractice attorney near you can explain the nuances and advise on your claim's strength.

The Role of Medical Experts

New Jersey law requires an Affidavit of Merit from a qualified expert to proceed. These experts validate your claims and provide critical testimony.

Think You Have a Case?

Signs include worsening conditions, missed diagnoses, or unexpected complications. A medical malpractice lawyer near you can help you assess your situation and take timely legal action.