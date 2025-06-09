Lazy2real Pays Tribute To Hometown Football Legend In New Single“Brent Schaeffer,” Dropping June 13 On All Streaming Platforms

MENAFN - GetNews) From the streets of Deerfield Beach to the global music scene, Lazy2real channels pride, pain, and purpose into his most heartfelt track yet available next Friday on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and SoundCloud







Deerfield Beach, FL - June 9, 2025 - Emerging hip-hop and alternative artist Lazy2real is making waves yet again with his upcoming single“Brent Schaeffer,” set to release on Friday, June 13, 2025, across all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and SoundCloud. This highly anticipated track is more than music, it's a tribute to a hometown hero and an anthem of pride for the people of Deerfield Beach, Florida.

The song honors Brent Schaeffer , the legendary dual-threat quarterback who put Deerfield Beach on the national sports map. Known for his ability to dominate on the field with both arm and legs, Schaeffer was a symbol of raw talent, dedication, and resilience. For Lazy2real, this track represents more than admiration; it's a deeply personal homage to someone who embodied the very qualities that define ambition and hometown legacy.

“Brent inspired a lot of us growing up,” says Lazy2real.“He was living proof that a kid from the neighborhood could shine on a national level. This song is for him, for the city, and for every young person who needs to believe in their own greatness.”

The release of“Brent Schaeffer” marks a major moment in Lazy2real's career. Known for his emotionally charged lyrics, genre-blending sound, and gritty authenticity, Lazy2real brings a unique voice to today's underground music scene. With his signature slogan, “Don't Chase It, Attract It,” the artist has cultivated a loyal fanbase by staying true to his values, creating from the heart and letting his energy draw in the right opportunities.

The Sound of Truth

“Brent Schaeffer” delivers both sonically and emotionally. The beat is grounded in soulful keys and atmospheric melodies, while Lazy2real's delivery is raw, rhythmic, and emotionally resonant. Through clever bars and thoughtful storytelling, he paints a picture of a young man who rose to prominence, carried the weight of expectation, and made his mark through passion and perseverance.

The track captures the very essence of Lazy2real's artistry: real-life inspiration, fearless expression, and a connection to community. It's not just about what Brent Schaeffer achieved, it's about what he represents.

A City Behind the Music

For Lazy2real, the city of Deerfield Beach is more than just a place, it's a foundation. His sound is a direct reflection of the trials and triumphs of growing up in a neighborhood full of talent, tension, and untapped potential.

“I make music for the people who feel overlooked. For the ones who are grinding in silence. Brent showed us it's possible to break through. That's the spirit I carry with me.”

Lazy2real has previously gained attention for tracks that explore themes of struggle, growth, and self-discovery, but“Brent Schaeffer” stands out for its emotional depth and sense of purpose. It's a song that feels less like a release and more like a responsibility.

Release Details

The single “Brent Schaeffer” will be released globally on Friday, June 13, 2025 and available on the following platforms; Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, SoundCloud. Fans can pre-save the track now on Spotify and Apple Music to be among the first to hear it the moment it drops.

Looking Ahead

With“Brent Schaeffer,” Lazy2real is not just dropping a song, he's setting a tone. As he continues to evolve as an artist, his mission remains the same: to tell real stories that resonate deeply, especially with the communities that raised him.

This latest release is a reminder that music can be both deeply personal and universally powerful. Lazy2real proves that when you move with purpose, you don't need to chase success, you attract it .

About Lazy2real

Lazy2real is an independent artist and storyteller hailing from Deerfield Beach, Florida. Fusing elements of hip-hop, alternative, and soul, he creates music rooted in emotion, truth, and cultural reflection. His slogan, “Don't Chase It, Attract It,” encapsulates his journey and inspires a generation of listeners to believe in their own power.