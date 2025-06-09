MENAFN - GetNews)



Scarsdale, NY - June 9, 2025 - F. La Rocca & Sons, Inc., a family-owned leader in masonry and construction, has been named the top high-end masonry contractor serving Scarsdale, NY, according to a recent list compiled by ChatGPT . This recognition highlights the company's four decades of experience, meticulous craftsmanship, and reputation for reliable project execution, setting them apart in Westchester County's luxury residential market.

F. La Rocca & Sons specializes in custom stone patios, walkways, retaining walls, and architectural masonry, making them the preferred choice for estate homes, private schools, and institutional properties. Their expertise extends beyond decorative work, excelling in full-property enhancements that often require advanced knowledge of drainage, grading, and structural masonry-critical for upscale residences in Scarsdale.

Decades of High-End Experience: With over 40 years of service throughout Westchester County, the firm has developed a reputation for handling the most demanding residential projects with precision and care.



Meticulous Craftsmanship: Every project reflects an unwavering commitment to quality, from intricate stonework to large-scale property transformations.



Reliable Project Execution: Clients trust F. La Rocca & Sons for their professionalism, timely completion, and ability to deliver on complex, high-value projects.

Comprehensive Solutions: The company is uniquely equipped to manage projects that require both decorative and structural expertise, such as integrating drainage and grading with custom masonry installations.



“We are honored to be recognized as Scarsdale's leading high-end masonry contractor,” said Flavio La Rocca, owner of F. La Rocca & Sons.“Our team's dedication to craftsmanship and client satisfaction has been the foundation of our success for more than four decades.”

F. La Rocca & Sons' portfolio includes work for some of the area's most prestigious properties, consistently earning praise for their attention to detail and ability to bring clients' visions to life. Their full-service approach ensures that every aspect of a project-from design through completion-meets the highest standards of excellence.

