Energize Builders Marks 10 Years Of Custom Construction And Home Remodeling In Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA - June 9, 2025 - Energize Builders, a family-owned construction company based in Los Angeles, proudly celebrates more than a decade of delivering high-quality new construction and custom home remodeling services across Southern California. The company has earned a strong reputation as a trusted partner for homeowners seeking personalized, high-end residential building solutions.

A Decade of Client-Focused Construction

Founded by Alik Konovalenko, Energize Builders began with a mission to raise the standard of home construction through personal attention and skilled craftsmanship. Over the last ten years, the company has completed a wide range of projects-from full ground-up builds to detailed interior remodels-tailored to meet each homeowner's unique vision and lifestyle.

“Our commitment goes beyond construction-we're building homes with precision and passion,” said Alik Konovalenko, owner of Energize Builders.“As a family business, we know how important it is to create a place that truly feels like home.”

From Venice Beach to the Hollywood Hills, the team adapts to a variety of architectural styles while maintaining consistent quality and care.

Seamless Collaboration With Interior Designers

A cornerstone of Energize Builders' approach is its long-standing collaboration with interior designers. By working hand-in-hand with design professionals from the start, the company ensures that each project reflects the client's creative vision while maintaining functionality for everyday living.

This integrated process minimizes costly design changes and scheduling delays, creating a smoother and more efficient construction experience for clients and design teams alike.

Guided by Long-Standing Core Values

Energize Builders attributes its success and longevity to four guiding principles that shape every project:

Client Focus: Every engagement begins with a clear understanding of the homeowner's goals, lifestyle, and budget

Superior Craftsmanship: Attention to detail is evident from structural work to final finishes

Proven Experience: With more than a decade of completed projects across Los Angeles, the team brings both expertise and adaptability

Integrity: Transparent communication and ethical business practices guide the entire process

These values have helped the company earn repeat business, strong referrals, and long-term client relationships throughout the region.

Serving Los Angeles: Local Projects With Lasting Impact

Energize Builders brings deep local knowledge and a consistent presence to neighborhoods across Los Angeles. Recent standout projects include:

Accessory dwelling unit (ADU) construction on Halderman Street, Los Angeles

General remodeling on Rivas Canyon Road, Pacific Palisades

New construction on Fairburn Avenue, Los Angeles

No matter the scale or complexity, Energize Builders brings the same level of precision, care, and accountability to every project.

About Energize Builders

Founded by Alik Konovalenko, Energize Builders is a Los Angeles-based construction company specializing in:

Custom home remodeling

New construction

Designer-led renovations

Client-first project management

With over a decade of proven experience, Energize Builders continues to grow alongside evolving technologies and industry trends while remaining rooted in its founding family values.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit