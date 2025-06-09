403
Three People Investigated For Causing Damage To Ambulance At Ma'an Hospital - PSD
Amman, June 9 (Petra) - Two people were transported to the hospital in Ma'an Governorate after receiving electric shocks inside a car wash, according to the Public Security Directorate's (PSD) spokesperson.
One of them, the spokesperson added, passed away soon after, and the other is now being treated and is in a moderate state of health.
The spokesperson also said, without inflicting any injuries, three of the deceased's relatives materially damaged an ambulance and the hospital's emergency room. Investigations have started after they handed themselves in to the appropriate security facility.
