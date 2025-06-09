Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three People Investigated For Causing Damage To Ambulance At Ma'an Hospital - PSD

Three People Investigated For Causing Damage To Ambulance At Ma'an Hospital - PSD


2025-06-09 07:07:32
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 9 (Petra) - Two people were transported to the hospital in Ma'an Governorate after receiving electric shocks inside a car wash, according to the Public Security Directorate's (PSD) spokesperson.
One of them, the spokesperson added, passed away soon after, and the other is now being treated and is in a moderate state of health.
The spokesperson also said, without inflicting any injuries, three of the deceased's relatives materially damaged an ambulance and the hospital's emergency room. Investigations have started after they handed themselves in to the appropriate security facility.

MENAFN09062025000117011021ID1109653519

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search