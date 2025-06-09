Ukrainian DM, Lithuanian FM Discuss Deep Strike Projects And Ammo Production
“I was pleased to meet with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. The key focus is long-term support for Ukraine and the development of a defense-industrial partnership,” he wrote.
The Minister of Defense noted that the parties had outlined priorities, including joint projects in the areas of air defense, long-range systems, armored vehicles, and ammunition production.
“Lithuania has already joined in financing Ukraine's long-range capabilities. We discussed further expansion of cooperation in the field of deep strike,” he added.
According to Umerov, the meeting also touched on the prospects for joint procurement, localization of production, and the use of the SAFE tool for large-scale industrial projects.
As noted by the Minister of Defense, a representative of Ukrainian intelligence briefed Lithuanian partners on the security situation.
“Russia is not showing any willingness to agree to a long-term ceasefire - on the contrary, it continues to escalate the conflict. Therefore, it is important to increase sanctions pressure in order to force the aggressor to agree to a just peace,” he stressed.
Umerov expressed his gratitude to the government, parliament, and people of Lithuania for their strong support of Ukraine.“Together we are stronger,” he added.Read also: Train carrying Lithuania n FM goes through two cities under Russian strikes
As reported by Ukrinform, Minister Budrys arrived in Kyiv to discuss with Ukrainian government officials and officials the situation on the front lines, international efforts to pressure Russia to cease fire and declare a truce as a key condition for the start of peace talks.
Photo: Umerov/Facebook
