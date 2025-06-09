Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air Defense Engages Russian Drones In Kyiv Region


2025-06-09 07:06:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kyiv Regional State Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are engaging the targets,” the post says.

Citizens are asked to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is over, and not to record or post online the work of our defenders.

Read also: Ukraine's air defense neutralizes 460 Russian drones , four Kinzhal missiles

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian troops launched several groups of attack drones from different directions. An air raid alert has been declared in a number of regions, including Kyiv.

Illustrative photo: 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade

