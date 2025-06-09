Air Defense Engages Russian Drones In Kyiv Region
“UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are engaging the targets,” the post says.
Citizens are asked to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is over, and not to record or post online the work of our defenders.Read also: Ukraine's air defense neutralizes 460 Russian drones , four Kinzhal missiles
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian troops launched several groups of attack drones from different directions. An air raid alert has been declared in a number of regions, including Kyiv.
Illustrative photo: 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade
