Energy Efficiency, Rail And Recovery: Ukraine Invites Austria To Join A Range Of Projects
“We invite Austria to contribute to energy-efficient building projects. Our interest extends to both financial aid and technical support, including training programs for engineers, designers, and builders, as well as the establishment of training centers equipped with the necessary technology,” Shkrum stated.
Additionally, Ukraine proposed cooperation with Austria in rail transport. The discussion included potential JSC Ukrzaliznytsia projects with Siemens Mobility, Voestalpine, and Plasser & Theurer, as well as the possible transfer of nine Velaro electric trains to Ukraine's railway system.
Read also: EIB commits EUR 300M to rebuilding Ukraine's energy and infrastructure
The discussion also covered potential cooperation in regional development and recovery, with a focus on how Austria can help Ukrainian communities become more resilient and efficient. This includes providing training and expert support to ensure successful project implementation under EU regulations through structural funds.
As earlier reported, Austria pledged an extra EUR 2 million to the Grain from Ukraine initiative and expressed interest in contributing further to Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.
Photo credit: Ministry for Communities and Territories Development
