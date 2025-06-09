Argyle Closes C$1 Million LIFE Offering

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced offering of 2,000,000 units of the Company ("") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds up to C$1,000,000 (the ""). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the authorized share structure of the Company (a "") plus one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a ""). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of C$0.61 for 24 months following the completion of the Offering.

The Units issued under the Offering were offered to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (" LIFE Exemption ") under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, in all the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Units offered under the LIFE Exemption are not subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document (" Offering Document ") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .

As consideration for the services rendered by certain finders, the Company paid, in aggregate, a cash payment of $27,000 and issued 54,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), with each Broker Warrant exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.61 for a period of twenty four (24) months.

The net proceeds of the Offering are intended to be used for general working capital purposes and as otherwise described in the Offering Document.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. In addition to the Saint Gabriel project, the Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia and Lac Comporté quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects.

The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Argyle expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties and the use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Argyle based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Argyle's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Argyle does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

