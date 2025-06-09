Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend For June


2025-06-09 07:05:31
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSX: CJ) (" Cardinal " or the " Company ") confirms that our June dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2025. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in cash. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas company with operations focused on low decline sustainable oil production in Western Canada. Cardinal is currently completing its first thermal SAGD project in Southwest Saskatchewan which will further increase the long-term nature of our assets.

For further information:
 Cody Kwong, Business Development Manager
Email: ...
Phone: (403) 234-8681



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Cardinal Energy Ltd.

