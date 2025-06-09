Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend For June
About Cardinal Energy Ltd.
Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas company with operations focused on low decline sustainable oil production in Western Canada. Cardinal is currently completing its first thermal SAGD project in Southwest Saskatchewan which will further increase the long-term nature of our assets.
For further information:
Cody Kwong, Business Development Manager
Email: ...
Phone: (403) 234-8681
SOURCE: Cardinal Energy Ltd.
