Mines D'or Orbec Announces Closing Of Second And Final Tranche Of Private Placement

Brossard, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Further to its news release dated April 24, 2025,(TSXV: BLUE) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement consisting of the sale of 8,600,000 units (the "") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $430,000 (the "").

Each Unit was comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Share ") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.075 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months following closing of the Offering.

In total, and including the first tranche of the Offering, the Company issued 19,500,000 Units and 714,284 common shares issued on a "flow-through" basis at a price of $0.07 per common share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,005,000.

The net proceeds from the issue of the Units will be used on exploring the Company's properties, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Shares and Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, and remain subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). In connection with the Offering, the Company paid eligible finders a cash fee equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised by the Company from the sale of the Units to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by such finders, and issued finder warrants of the Company, exercisable for a period of 18 months following the closing date, to acquire in aggregate that number of Shares which is equal to 6.0% of the total number of Units sold to purchasers that were sourced by eligible finders, at an exercise price equal to $0.05 per Share.

Orbec's Chairman, Chad Williams, purchased $35,000 of Units and John Tait, Orbec's CEO, purchased $35,000 of Units pursuant to the Offering. Participation by Messrs. Williams and Tait in the Offering was considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the participation of Messrs. Williams and Tait in the Offering in reliance of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

About Orbec

Orbec is a gold company that owns 100% of a large and highly prospective mineral claim position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers approximately 25,250 hectares in the northeastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Muus is prospective for gold mineralisation and is adjacent to and on strike with IAMGOLD's 8.3 million oz Nelligan Gold Project. Orbec has announced that exploration of the Muus Gold Project will advance in technical collaboration with IAMGOLD, which owns approximately 8.3% of the Company. Field work completed during 2022 established that the northern portion of the Muus Gold Project is also prospective for copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralisation, as well as confirming that it is prospective for high-grade gold mineralisation similar to IAMGOLD's nearby Monster Lake gold deposit.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "proposed", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, incur and renounce exploration expenditures in the timelines indicated; the use of proceeds from the Offering, the Company's objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's properties; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of the Company's properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs and financing availability.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: the expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's properties; the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals for the Offering; the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein, or at all; failure to identify any mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Company's properties; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; and those factors described in the most recently filed management's discussion and analysis of the Company. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.







