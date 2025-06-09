Nexcel Announces 2025 Summer Work Program At Lac Ducharme REE Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its Summer 2025 exploration plan for the Lac Ducharme REE Project, located in Manicouagan, Quebec. A four-person field crew will conduct a detailed exploration campaign using man-portable Shaw backpack drills to investigate subcropping zones for the presence and extent of rare earth element (REE) mineralization.

This program builds on promising results from previous work and targets zones identified through a combination of a 50.2-line-km ground magnetic survey, a 2022 radiometric survey, and prospecting in 2021 and 2024. Priority targets include the Lucia and 13-TC showings, as well as the recently defined EFU Showing. The program is scheduled to begin in July 2025.

2025 Program Goals

Key objectives of the Summer 2025 program include:



Drill-testing Priority Showings: Focused backpack drilling at the Lucia, 13-TC, and EFU showings to delineate REE-bearing pegmatite zones and test lateral and vertical continuity of mineralization.

Expanding Mineralized Footprint: Step-out drilling from 2024 discoveries around holes 23 and 24 to assess the scale of the newly identified mineralized pegmatite.

Geological Mapping & Sampling: Refined geological mapping and channel sampling to improve the understanding of structural controls, mineralogy, and alteration patterns associated with REE enrichment.

Scintillometer Grid Expansion: Additional scintillometer readings around anomalous zones to define new targets for future drill testing. Improving Target Definition: Integrating all collected geophysical, geochemical, and structural data to develop a 3D model of mineralized zones.

The Company aims to generate sufficient geological and assay data to define drill-ready targets for a more advanced program in 2026.

Project Background

Nexcel completed a successful backpack drilling campaign in August 2024. Notably, thorium values ranged from 2.01 to 277 ppm, with one standout value of 793 ppm Th (hole 25). Elevated REE values were also identified in holes 23 and 24, drilled near a pegmatite west of 13-TC-5072B-constituting a new discovery.

Scintillometer data were collected across 1,522 stations using a RS-120 handheld device, focusing on key showings and the 2024 discovery area, with readings taken every 10-15 metres. Samples were sent to ALS Laboratories (Montreal) and analyzed using the "ME-MS71L" Super-Trace method for REEs and refractory minerals. While no field-level QAQC was undertaken, results provide a compelling basis for continued exploration.

The Lac Ducharme Property lies in the Allochthonous Belt of the Grenville Province and is underlain by Castoreum and Bardoux granites, separated by a regional-scale fault. Pegmatites enriched in light REEs were initially identified in 2013, including a grab sample returning 6.04% LREE (Gosselin et al., 2013). Follow-up work in 2015 confirmed and extended these showings. The property remains underexplored and presents significant upside potential.

Hugh Rogers, CEO of Nexcel Metals, commented: "We are excited to launch our 2025 program at Lac Ducharme as we follow up on encouraging signs of REE mineralization. Our goal is to refine our understanding of the geology and advance the project toward a maiden drill program. The global demand for rare earth elements, driven by the green energy transition and electric vehicle revolution, makes this a timely and high-potential exploration effort."

Lac Ducharme REE Project Payment

Pursuant to the Lac Ducharme option agreement, Nexcel may acquire a 100% interest in the Lac Ducharme REE Project through cash payments, share payments, and work expenditures as set out in the Company's prospectus. Nexcel confirms that the post-listing payment of $20,000 cash and 50,000 common shares is complete.

About Nexcel Metals Corp

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Issuer is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Property located in the Province of Québec.

Qualified Person

Francis Newton, P.Geo, the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Hugh Rogers'

CEO

For all other inquiries:

Email: ...

Phone: (604) 250-6162

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Nexcel expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Nexcel based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Nexcel's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nexcel does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Nexcel Metals Corp