Evergen Infrastructure Corp. Announces Participation In The 2025 Canadian Climate Investor Conference
About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (“EverGen”) is a British Columbia based company focused on establishing a renewable natural gas infrastructure platform across Canada. Since incorporation in May 2020, EverGen has executed its strategy of acquiring, developing, owning, operating, and consolidating a portfolio of compost, renewable natural gas, waste-to-energy, and related sustainable infrastructure projects in Canada and other regions of North America. EverGen currently owns and operates two renewable natural gas (“RNG”) production facilities, Fraser Valley Biogas, located in Abbotsford, British Columbia, and Grow the Energy Circle Ltd. (“GrowTEC”), located in Lethbridge, Alberta, and owns and operates two composting facilities, Pacific Coast Renewables, located in Abbotsford, British Columbia, and Sea to Sky Soils, located in Pemberton, British Columbia.
About the Canadian Climate Investor Conference
The Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), hosted by Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), brings together growth-oriented clean technology and renewable energy companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.
The conference showcases clean technology investments and is designed to help democratize the ability for investors to participate in growing the clean technology ecosystem.
For further information:
Laura Burns
Head of Sustainability
(604)-346-0531
...
