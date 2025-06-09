Solis Minerals Seeks Delisting From TSXV



Solis Minerals has sought a delisting from the TSXV with the ASX to become the primary exchange. TSXV shareholders, on the Canadian share register, may convert their shares into CDIs held in Australia and trade the CDIs on the ASX.

TSXV shareholders reflect approximately eight per cent of the Company's securities following Solis Minerals' placement in February 2025 1 . A single, primary listing on the ASX, with a proposed re-domiciliation of the Company to Australia, will reduce corporate costs and governance considerations to better focus resources on exploration.

West Leederville, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) ("Solis Minerals" or the "Company") announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to voluntarily delist the common shares of the Company (the " Delisting ").

Solis Minerals believes that the Company's shares and overall liquidity will benefit from a centralised focus on the Australian Securities Exchange (" ASX "). Additionally, cost and governance efficiencies will be realised through one primary listing.

Instructions regarding the process of converting common shares (the " Shares ") into "CHESS Depositary Interests" (" CDIs "), enabling them to be traded on the ASX, may be found below. The Delisting is subject to final approval by the TSXV. The Company expects the Delisting to occur on or around June 23, 2025 (the " Delisting Date ").

The Company also announces that, in connection with the Delisting, it expects to proceed with a re-domiciliation of the Company to Australia (the " Re-Domiciliation "). The Re-Domiciliation will be subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders and applicable regulatory approvals. Further details regarding the Re-Domiciliation will be made in a subsequent press release.

Chief Executive Officer, Mitch Thomas commented:

"We believe that streamlining our listing structure is in the best interests of all shareholders, as it will enhance ASX share liquidity and lower administrative costs associated with maintaining a dual-listing structure between Australia and Canada.

We welcome existing TSXV shareholders to convert their shares to CDIs. Instructions on how to do so are included on the following page.

This change will release more resources to focus on exploration of our highly attractive copper-gold projects in southern Peru. The commencement of drilling last week at Chancho al Palo - with Ilo Este to follow shortly - marks the start of a very exciting period of news flow for shareholders."

Instructions for Canadian shareholders to Convert their Shares into CDIs

If a shareholder wishes to trade on the ASX, they will need to request to convert, on a 1:1 basis, their unrestricted Shares held on the Canadian share register into CDIs held in Australia. This can be done in one of the following ways:



select 'Printable Forms';

select 'Global Transaction Forms'; and choose 'Register Removal Request - Canada to Australia CDIs'

Once a valid request is provided to GT Canada, the CDIs will generally be issued in Australia within 1-2 business days (time zones permitting). No CDI issuance fee will be charged to an individual holder for converting Shares into CDIs, however, a cross-border transaction fee may be charged to the holder by any intermediaries (i.e. brokers or custodians) which are involved.

For inquiries on the Share to CDI conversion process, shareholders can contact GT Canada:

Phone: +1 877 624 5999

Email:

