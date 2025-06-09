Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
WHO Chief Announces (Al-Amal) Hospital In (Khan Younis) Out Of Service


2025-06-09 07:04:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 9 (KUNA) -- The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Monday that (Al-Amal) Hospital in (Khan Younis) in Gaza is now "essentially out of service" due to the intensified bombardment by Israeli occupation forces in the surrounding areas.
In a post on (X) Ghebreyesus confirmed that access to the hospital is obstructed preventing patients and the wounded from reaching care a situation that could lead to more preventable deaths.
He added that (Nasser Medical Complex) is now the only remaining facility in (Khan Younis) with an intensive care unit following the cessation of operations at (Al-Amal) Hospital.
He noted that although patients in need of care remain at Al-Amal the hospital is no longer able to receive new cases adding that Two emergency medical teams one national the other international are still doing their best to serve the remaining patients with the limited medical supplies left on the premises.
Ghebreyesus once again called for an immediate ceasefire protection of health facilities and unimpeded access to essential medicines and medical supplies. (end)
