Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NATO To Strengthen Its Air Defense Capabilities By 400-Percent


2025-06-09 07:04:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 9 (KUNA) -- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday said the alliance's defense ministers agreed to increase air and missile defense capabilities by 400-percent, a move aimed at enhancing military readiness in the face of what he described as "the most serious threat since the Cold War."
A statement by NATO said Rutte pointed out that they are in need of thousands of armored vehicles, millions of shells, and enhancement of its logistical capabilities, while also emphasizing that this increase in defense capabilities comes in direct response to the escalating security challenges in face of Russia.
This came during a speech delivered by Rutte at Chatham House in London, in which he outlined an ambitious plan to restructure the alliance preparation for the upcoming NATO summit in the Hague in two weeks, which he described as a "turning point in the history of the alliance." (end)
