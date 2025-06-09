403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO To Strengthen Its Air Defense Capabilities By 400-Percent
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 9 (KUNA) -- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday said the alliance's defense ministers agreed to increase air and missile defense capabilities by 400-percent, a move aimed at enhancing military readiness in the face of what he described as "the most serious threat since the Cold War."
A statement by NATO said Rutte pointed out that they are in need of thousands of armored vehicles, millions of shells, and enhancement of its logistical capabilities, while also emphasizing that this increase in defense capabilities comes in direct response to the escalating security challenges in face of Russia.
This came during a speech delivered by Rutte at Chatham House in London, in which he outlined an ambitious plan to restructure the alliance preparation for the upcoming NATO summit in the Hague in two weeks, which he described as a "turning point in the history of the alliance." (end)
arn
A statement by NATO said Rutte pointed out that they are in need of thousands of armored vehicles, millions of shells, and enhancement of its logistical capabilities, while also emphasizing that this increase in defense capabilities comes in direct response to the escalating security challenges in face of Russia.
This came during a speech delivered by Rutte at Chatham House in London, in which he outlined an ambitious plan to restructure the alliance preparation for the upcoming NATO summit in the Hague in two weeks, which he described as a "turning point in the history of the alliance." (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment