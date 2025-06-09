Kate Middleton Stands By Prince William As Royal Doors Close On Prince Harry After Years Of Tension: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Kate Middleton is standing firmly by Prince William's side as tensions with Prince Harry continue to grow, royal experts say.

Despite their once-close bond, the Princess of Wales reportedly has no intention of reaching out to her brother-in-law, choosing instead to support her husband through what insiders describe as a painful family rift.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said Catherine has remained loyal to William and feels deeply hurt by Harry's behaviour since stepping back from royal duties.

Schofield said,“Catherine has been nothing but supportive of her husband – and that's exactly why Prince William is so deeply hurt. But what cuts the deepest is Harry's treatment of Catherine. She's always loved him, always treated him like a little brother. That's the betrayal William won't forget.”

The once-warm relationship between Kate and Harry is said to have soured following his public criticism of the royal family.“Catherine and Harry shared a fun humour and were often seen giggling together at events,” said British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard.

“But she was dragged into the negative narrative, which was a real smack round the face for a kind sister-in-law who tried to be the peacemaker,” Helena added.

Chard added that Kate was genuinely pleased when Harry found love with Meghan Markle , and embraced the new dynamic.“She was thrilled that Prince Harry seemed genuinely happy,” Chard noted.“But now, she [silently] cannot understand why he still won't bite his tongue.”

Royal experts also claim that Prince William and Prince Harry are not currently in contact. King Charles III, their father, reportedly isn't responding to Harry's calls or letters either, as the royal divide appears more settled than ever.