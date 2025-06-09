403
Mexico's Inflation Surges Past Central Bank Target, Raising Policy Questions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's inflation rate rose to 4.42% in May 2025, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).
This figure surpassed both market expectations and the Bank of Mexico's (Banxico) target range, which is set at 3% with a one-point margin on either side.
May's result marked a significant jump from April's 3.93%, signaling the fourth consecutive month of rising consumer prices. The monthly increase in the consumer price index reached 0.28%.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed by 0.30% in May and hit 4.06% annually. These numbers indicate that not only are headline prices rising, but underlying price pressures remain strong.
Food, housing, and poultry prices contributed most to the inflation surge. Analysts attribute these increases to persistent supply chain pressures and higher production costs, which continue to affect the cost of goods and services across the country.
Banxico has recently been lowering its benchmark interest rate, aiming to support economic activity during a slowdown. However, the unexpected acceleration in inflation now challenges the central bank's strategy.
Financial analysts expect Banxico to reconsider the pace of future rate cuts, as further easing could risk fueling even higher prices. Rising inflation matters for businesses and consumers alike.
Higher prices erode purchasing power, increase operating costs, and create uncertainty for investment decisions. For Mexico's policymakers, the latest figures highlight the delicate balance between supporting growth and maintaining price stability.
The outcome of Banxico's next meeting will be closely watched by markets and business leaders, as it could shape the country's economic trajectory for the rest of the year.
