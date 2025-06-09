New York-Based Strength And Conditioning Coach Highlights Inclusive Training Approach For Clients With Medical Condition

Exercise Physiologist Sara Santiso Liz focuses on fitness for older adults and clients with medical conditions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sara Santiso Liz, a respected Strength and Conditioning Coach and Exercise Physiologist, is drawing attention to the importance of evidence-based training for the general population, particularly older adults and individuals managing medical conditions. Based in New York and affiliated with Vadim Fitness Studio , Sara Santiso integrates her background as a Sports Scientist, Fitness Coach, and Performance Specialist to deliver safe, individualized coaching that prioritizes function, longevity, and confidence.Her coaching philosophy has evolved from working with a diverse client base that includes not just athletes, but individuals recovering from injury, managing chronic illnesses, or navigating the natural changes associated with aging. She emphasizes that performance is not limited to sports- it's about helping every person move better, feel stronger, and improve quality of life."Working with older adults and people with medical histories has taught me that progress looks different for everyone," said Sara Santiso. "My role is to guide each client with an approach rooted in sports science, adapted to their specific needs, and mindful of long-term health."Trained in exercise physiology, Sara Santiso blends clinical knowledge with practical programming to ensure safety and effectiveness. Her programs emphasize proper movement patterns, mobility, strength, and recovery. For clients with conditions such as arthritis, hypertension, or postural imbalances, she develops customized protocols that build strength while mitigating risk.Sara Santiso also draws from her experience in performance coaching to help clients track tangible improvements, whether it's gaining functional independence, improving posture, or returning to physical activity after medical setbacks.As both a Performance Specialist and Fitness Coach, she advocates for clearer communication between fitness professionals and the healthcare system. Her goal is to bridge the gap between athletic training and preventive wellness by promoting informed coaching that accommodates a wide range of physical conditions."Coaching is most effective when it meets people where they are," she added. "That's what sustainable fitness is really about."

