TUESDAY: REPUBLIC TEAMSTERS TO PRACTICE PICKET

Anti-Union Waste Company Pushing Workers Closer to Strike

BOSTON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 25 at Republic Services will hold a practice picket on Tuesday, June 10, at 4:15 a.m., ahead of the July 1 expiration of their contract.

Republic Teamsters nationwide, including 425 workers in Boston, are demanding a new contract with substantial raises, improved benefits, and stronger work rules. They are fully prepared to strike if the company fails to reach a fair agreement, which could cause major disruptions to trash collection.