TUESDAY: REPUBLIC TEAMSTERS TO PRACTICE PICKET


2025-06-09 06:30:42
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Anti-Union Waste Company Pushing Workers Closer to Strike

BOSTON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 25 at Republic Services will hold a practice picket on Tuesday, June 10, at 4:15 a.m., ahead of the July 1 expiration of their contract.

Republic Teamsters nationwide, including 425 workers in Boston, are demanding a new contract with substantial raises, improved benefits, and stronger work rules. They are fully prepared to strike if the company fails to reach a fair agreement, which could cause major disruptions to trash collection.

WHAT:

Republic Teamsters Practice Picket


WHO:

Members of Teamsters Local 25


WHEN:

Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 4:15 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.



WHERE:

5 Lakeland Park Drive

Peabody, MA 01960


VISUALS:

Republic Teamsters rallying and holding signs that say, "Republic Teamsters Strike Ready"

Media Contact:
 Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856
 [email protected]

On-site Contact:
 Alec Monnie, (814) 807-5102
 [email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

