Mtron Awarded $3 Million Production Contract For A Major U.S. Defense Program

ORLANDO, Fla., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI), a leading provider of high-performance radio frequency ("RF") components and solutions, today announced it has received a $3 million order from a top U.S. Department of Defense prime contractor in support of a major air defense program. The order consists of several products, including high performance, rugged crystal and cavity RF filters. The repeat order supports a long-standing program of record within a major air defense system.

The contract includes highly engineered components engineered specifically for durability and reliability in mission-critical environments. The award represents a follow-on order for components that Mtron has successfully supplied to this program for over 20 years.

"This award reinforces Mtron's ability to design and produce in high volumes superior custom products that meet the rigorous needs of the defense industry. Repeat orders like this are a testament to Mtron's ability to deliver, and we're proud to support a program so vital to national and allied defense," said Cameron Pforr, Mtron CEO.

The air defense system supported by this contract plays a central role in the U.S. military's air defense architecture and is also deployed by numerous allied nations around the world. The system is anticipated to be in production past 2029.

Work under this contract will take place in Orlando, Florida through 2026.

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) was originally founded in 1965 and designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit .

