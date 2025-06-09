Emirates NBD Partners With Siemens To Boost Financing For Large-Scale Green Infrastructure Projects And Support Decarbonisation In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Creative financing deal between major banking and industrial institutions aligns with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative

Collaboration highlights Emirates NBD and Siemens' commitment to expand the integration of energy efficiency measures by combining green tech and credit solutions

Dubai, UAE, June 2025: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has partnered with Siemens, a global technology leader, to announce an innovative finance and resourcing agreement aimed at accelerating the funding of future green infrastructure projects in the UAE.

The landmark agreement is the culmination of an extensive and strategic collaboration that synergises technology, sustainability, and finance, and is fully aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. A key objective of this initiative is to enhance and integrate energy efficiency projects, prioritising sustainability through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Throughout the agreement's development, both Emirates NBD and Siemens demonstrated a strong commitment to aligning on critical areas related to credit and operational considerations. The structure of this deal is designed to serve as a replicable model for future initiatives, reinforcing Emirates NBD's role as a catalyst for sustainable development.

As the UAE's leading financial institution, Emirates NBD was approached by Siemens to develop and design the administrative, technical and structural aspects of the agreement. This collaboration resulted in the creation of a unique credit framework, complemented by an innovative suite of financing tools. These resources will support green infrastructure projects from installation through their entire lifecycle, including decarbonisation efforts.

Siemens, a recognised global leader in energy efficiency technologies, has successfully modernised more than 5,200 buildings worldwide through its advanced green building systems, achieving more than EUR 1 billion in savings and reducing CO2 emissions by over 10 million tons. With a rich history of successful innovation in the UAE spanning decades, Siemens continues to play a pivotal role in developing energy-efficient frameworks that underscore both its, and the UAE's, long-term commitment to environmental stewardship.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said:“Emirates NBD's role in developing this expansive agreement with Siemens highlights our commitment to helping the UAE reach its sustainability and decarbonisation ambitions. It reinforces our goal to expand important working relationships with multinational conglomerates that share our ESG vision and are eager to establish new opportunities for growth within the fields of energy efficiency and sustainable technologies.”

He added:“By increasing our presence in the sustainability sector, Emirates NBD is well positioned to become the banking partner of choice to provide clients with access to the trusted, secure, and transparent financing solutions they need to drive continuous innovation and long-term success.”

Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in the UAE, said:“Decarbonising infrastructure is a critical part of achieving the energy transition. The technologies required to accelerate energy efficiency progress are available today, but implementation needs to speed up to reach global goals. As a proud member of the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance, an initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in the UAE, we are leveraging our global expertise in energy efficiency to support the UAE's Net Zero goals. Collaboration is at the heart of transformation and by working together with governments, industries, and financial institutions, we can scale the solutions needed to drive meaningful change.”

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st March 2025, total assets were AED 1 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 272 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 839 branches and 4,539 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE's main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE's Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Siemens:

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.