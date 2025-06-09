Protiviti Congratulates Brand Ambassador Jennifer Kupcho On Victory At Shoprite LPGA Classic

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti Golf Brand Ambassador and professional golfer Jennifer Kupcho emerged victorious at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J. Kupcho fired rounds of 68-64-66 (-15).

This marks Kupcho's fourth LPGA Tour victory of her career. She is now ranked 45 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings and 20 in the Race to CME Globe rankings.

To commemorate Kupcho's ShopRite LPGA Classic win, Protiviti will contribute 25,000 meals throughout the world through its "Birdies for Meals" campaign.

The final round was played under challenging conditions, with light rain soaking the course. The par-3 17th hole was shortened to just 76 yards due to the wet conditions. Kupcho birdied three of the last five holes, including an 8-foot birdie putt on the 18th green, to clinch the win, her first since the 2022 Chevron Championship, solidifying her position among the LPGA's top competitors.

Other notable wins for Kupcho include the 2022 Chevron Championship, 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic and 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. She has been a Protiviti brand ambassador since 2020.

"We could not be more excited for Jen. This victory serves as a shared moment of pride for Jen and our firm," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO. "When we began our partnership, we recognized a shared commitment to success that is earned through hard work, innovation and a dedication to excellence. Seeing Jen win again is truly special and well deserved."

"Protiviti continues to be a supportive partner, not only while celebrating my ShopRite LPGA Classic win, but also when learning of my off-course pursuits," Kupcho said. "I am grateful to have such a passionate group cheering me on each week and I am proud to represent the Protiviti brand."

