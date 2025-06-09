Adara Unveils New Amenities, Renovated Apartments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Adara has been updated to foster a sense of community and calmness in the middle of a bustling downtown," Karilyn Bell, RPM, Greystar said. "The renovations were intentional to help residents feel more at ease with inviting lounges, co-working spaces and serene courtyards as well as cool-toned interiors to encourage collaboration and creativity in a calm, naturally lit space."

Adara offers studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floorplans. By the bed rentals are available in the three- and four-bedroom layouts. Each residence features a spacious floorplan, modern granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large closets and an in-unit washer and dryer.

For the interior renovations, Briar Capital worked with interior designer, Felicia Lindley at Urban Interior Concepts, to create an organic modern space that is unique to the Phoenix market. The clubhouse has been refreshed with a new organic, earth-tone color scheme. Notable updates include new kitchens in the clubrooms, revitalized lounge spaces, a new conference room, glass fencing surrounding the south pool and all new pool furniture in both pool areas. Other amenity updates include an expanded 24-hour fitness center with new equipment, upgrades to the pools in each building, a resident lounge with conference room, community game and entertainment lounge, courtyards with firepits, controlled access, and more. The community's design was important as the property blends co-living housing with traditional multifamily use. The new approach features light, airy, clean lines combined with organic materials and wood tones. Existing concrete floors, concrete masonry unit walls and semi-exposed ceilings combined with new modern details creates a more natural feel for the community.

Adara sits in a prime location in the heart of the Roosevelt Row area, which is home to an array of dining, entertainment, nightlife and shopping options. First Fridays can also be experienced on Adara's doorstep every month. The community is also close to Arizona State University's downtown campus, University of Arizona College of Medicine Downtown, the PHX Arena and major transit including the Metro Rail. The community is also close to I-10 which provides easy access to Phoenix Sky Harbor and more.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit adaraphx or call 602-687-1529.

