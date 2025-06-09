Turkey Hill Expands Its Iconic Flavor Legacy With New Hard Iced Tea
Turkey Hill Hard Iced Tea builds on the brand's heritage of delivering high-quality, flavor-packed beverages that consumers know and love. Now, with 5% ABV and light carbonation, these new flavors are crafted for backyard barbecues, beach days, tailgates, and every moment in between.
Starting this June, 12-count variety packs will be available for a limited time at select retailers including Giant, Weis, ACME, Turkey Hill Convenience Stores, and select independent retailers. No matter how you choose to enjoy, Turkey Hill Hard Iced Tea is bringing summer vibes to any occasion, so raise a can and cheers to sunny days ahead.
ABOUT TURKEY HILL
Turkey Hill is one of the leading premium ice cream and refrigerated iced tea brands in the nation. In 2019, Turkey Hill's facility in Conestoga, PA made the switch to 100 percent renewable energy, drawing clean, sustainable power from nearby hydroelectric dams and two wind turbines. For more information about Turkey Hill, its products, and its environmental commitment, visit or follow Turkey Hill on Instagram, X, Facebook, or the Turkey Hill Nation.
ABOUT SCARLET LETTER
Scarlet Letter Beverage Co. is the leading beverage manufacturer in Arkansas. Based in Springdale, Scarlet Letter produces a nationally award-winning lineup of hard seltzers, hard teas, FMBs, and ready-to-drink cocktails. Known for its innovative flavors and commitment to quality, Scarlet Letter has been a trailblazer in the hard beverage space in Arkansas and across the surrounding region. Scarlet Letter is proud to partner with Turkey Hill on its hard tea launch and is committed to raising the bar for excellence in the hard beverage industry. For more information, visit scarletletterbevco or follow Scarlet Letter on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.
