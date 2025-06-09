HER2+ Gastric Cancer (Including GEJ) Market To Increase At A Remarkable Growth Rate Of 13% During The Study Period (2020-2034) Delveinsight
|
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2020–2034
|
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Report Coverage
|
7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market CAGR
|
13 %
|
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Size in 2024
|
USD 700 Million
|
Key HER2+ Gastric Cancer Companies
|
AstraZeneca/Daiichi SankyoJazz Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Zymeworks, Merck, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, AbClon, ALX Oncology, Artiva Biotherapeutics, GC Cell, KLUS Pharma, Shanghai Miracogen, Pfizer, Bayer, Enliven Therapeutics, Ambrx, NovoCodex, Mersana Therapeutics, GSK, SystImmune, and others
|
Key HER2+ Gastric Cancer Therapies
|
ENHERTU, KEYTRUDA, ZIIHERA (zanidatamab), Rilvegostomig, HLX22 (AC101), Evorpacept (ALX148), TUKYSA (tucatinib), BAY2927088, AB-201 (GCC2003, HER2 CAR-NK) A166 (Trastuzumab botidotin), MRG002, AIDIXI (disitamab vedotin), BAY2701439, ELVN-002, ARX788, XMT-2056, BL-M07D1, and others
Scope of the HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Report
-
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: HER2+ Gastric Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging HER2+ Gastric Cancer Drugs
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement
Discover more about HER2+ gastric cancer drugs in development @ HER2+ Gastric Cancer Clinical Trials
Table of Contents
|
1
|
Key Insights
|
2
|
Report Introduction
|
3
|
Executive Summary
|
4
|
Epidemiology and Market Methodology
|
5
|
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Overview at a Glance
|
5.1
|
Market Share (%) Distribution of HER2+ Gastric Cancer by Line of Therapies in 2020 in the 7MM
|
5.2
|
Market Share (%) Distribution of HER2+ Gastric Cancer by Line of Therapies in 2034 in the 7MM
|
5.3
|
Market Share (%) Distribution of HER2+ Gastric Cancer by Therapies in 2020 in the 7MM
|
5.4
|
Market Share (%) Distribution of HER2+ Gastric Cancer by Therapies in 2034 in the 7MM
|
6
|
Key Events
|
7
|
Disease Background and Overview
|
7.1
|
Introduction
|
7.2
|
Molecular Subtypes of Gastric Cancer
|
7.3
|
HER2+ Gastric Cancer
|
7.4
|
Causes and Risk Factors Related to Gastric Cancer
|
7.5
|
Clinical Manifestations Related to Gastric Cancer
|
7.6
|
Diagnosis Related to Gastric Cancer
|
7.7
|
Staging of Gastric Cancer
|
7.8
|
Current Treatment Practices: Gastric Cancer
|
7.8.1
|
Treatment for HER2+ Gastric Cancer
|
8
|
Guidelines and Recommendations for HER2+ Gastric Cancer
|
8.1
|
PAN-ASIAN ADAPTED (PAGA) ESMO CLINICAL PRACTICE GUIDELINES FOR THE DIAGNOSIS, TREATMENT, AND FOLLOW-UP OF PATIENTS WITH GASTRIC CANCER (2024)
|
8.2
|
NATIONAL COMPREHENSIVE CANCER NETWORK (NCCN) GUIDELINES FOR GASTRIC CANCER (2024)
|
8.3
|
NICE GUIDELINES FOR OESOPHAGO-GASTRIC CANCER (2023)
|
8.4
|
GASTRIC CANCER: ESMO CLINICAL PRACTICE GUIDELINE FOR DIAGNOSIS, TREATMENT AND FOLLOW-UP (2022)
|
8.5
|
JAPANESE GASTRIC CANCER TREATMENT GUIDELINES (2021)
|
9
|
Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
9.1
|
Key Findings
|
9.2
|
Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
|
9.3
|
Total Incident Cases of Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in the 7MM
|
9.4
|
United States
|
9.4.1
|
Total Incident Cases of Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in the United States
|
9.4.2
|
Gender-specific Cases of Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in the United States
|
9.4.3
|
Stage-specific Cases of Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in the United States
|
9.4.4
|
Total Incident Cases of HER2+ Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in the United States
|
9.4.5
|
Total Incident Cases of Advanced HER2+ Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in the United States
|
9.5
|
EU4 and the UK
|
9.5.1
|
Total Incident Cases of Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in EU4 and the UK
|
9.5.2
|
Gender-specific Cases of Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in EU4 and the UK
|
9.5.3
|
Stage-specific Cases of Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in EU4 and the UK
|
9.5.4
|
Total Incident Cases of HER2+ Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in EU4 and the UK
|
9.5.5
|
Total Incident Cases of Advanced HER2+ Gastric Cancer in EU4 and the UK
|
9.6
|
Japan
|
9.6.1
|
Total Incident Cases of Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in Japan
|
9.6.2
|
Gender-specific Cases of Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in Japan
|
9.6.3
|
Stage-specific Cases of Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in Japan
|
9.6.4
|
Total Incident Cases of HER2+ Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in Japan
|
9.6.5
|
Total Incident Cases of Advanced HER2+ Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in Japan
|
10
|
Patient Journey
|
11
|
Marketed Drug
|
11.1
|
Key Competitors
|
11.2
|
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck
|
11.2.1
|
Product Description
|
11.2.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
11.2.3
|
Other Development Activities
|
11.2.4
|
Clinical Development
|
11.2.5
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
11.3
|
ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan): Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca
|
11.3.1
|
Product Description
|
11.3.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
11.3.3
|
Other Development Activities
|
11.3.4
|
Clinical Development
|
11.3.5
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
12
|
Emerging Therapies
|
12.1
|
Key Cross Competition
|
12.2
|
ZIIHERA (zanidatamab): Jazz Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, and Zymeworks
|
12.2.1
|
Product Description
|
12.2.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
12.2.3
|
Clinical Development
|
12.2.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
12.3
|
Rilvegostomig: AstraZeneca
|
12.3.1
|
Product Description
|
12.3.2
|
Clinical Development
|
12.4
|
HLX22 (AC101): Shanghai Henlius Biotech and AbClon
|
12.4.1
|
Product Description
|
12.4.2
|
Other Development Activity
|
12.4.3
|
Clinical Development
|
12.4.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
12.5
|
Evorpacept (ALX148): ALX Oncology
|
12.5.1
|
Product Description
|
12.5.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
12.5.3
|
Clinical Development
|
12.5.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
12.6
|
TUKYSA (tucatinib): Pfizer
|
12.6.1
|
Product Description
|
12.6.2
|
Other Development Activity
|
12.6.3
|
Clinical Development
|
12.6.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
13
|
HER2+ Gastric Cancer (including GEJ): 7MM Analysis
|
13.1
|
Key Findings
|
13.2
|
Market Outlook
|
13.3
|
Conjoint Analysis
|
13.4
|
Key Market Forecast Assumptions
|
13.4.1
|
Cost Assumptions and Rebates
|
13.4.2
|
Pricing Trends
|
13.4.3
|
Analogue Assessment
|
13.4.4
|
Launch Year and Therapy Uptake
|
13.5
|
Total Market Size of HER2+ Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in the 7MM
|
13.6
|
United States Market Size
|
13.6.1
|
Total Market Size of HER2+ Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in the United States
|
13.6.2
|
Market Size of HER2+ Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) by Current and Emerging Therapies in the United States
|
13.7
|
EU4 and the UK Market Size
|
13.7.1
|
Total Market Size of HER2+ Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in EU4 and the UK
|
13.7.2
|
Market Size of HER2+ Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) by Current and Emerging Therapies in EU4 and the UK
|
13.8
|
Japan Market Size
|
13.8.1
|
Total Market Size of HER2+ Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) in Japan
|
13.8.2
|
Market Size of HER2+ Gastric Cancer (including GEJ) by Current and Emerging Therapies in Japan
|
14
|
Unmet Needs
|
15
|
SWOT Analysis
|
16
|
KOL Views
|
17
|
Market Access and Reimbursement
|
17.1
|
United States
|
17.1.1
|
Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
|
17.2
|
EU4 and the UK
|
17.2.1
|
Germany
|
17.2.2
|
France
|
17.2.3
|
Italy
|
17.2.4
|
Spain
|
17.2.5
|
United Kingdom
|
17.3
|
Japan
|
17.3.1
|
MHLW
|
17.4
|
Market Access and Reimbursement of HER2+ Gastric Cancer (including GEJ)
|
18
|
Appendix
|
18.1
|
Bibliography
|
18.2
|
Report Methodology
|
19
|
DelveInsight Capabilities
|
20
|
Disclaimer
Related Reports
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Pipeline
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key HER2+ gastric cancer companies, including Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Pieris Pharmaceuticals, BioInvent International, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc., Acepodia Biotech, Inc., Klus Pharma Inc., Carisma Therapeutics Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Celularity Incorporated, Hoffmann-La Roche, DualityBio Inc., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Bavarian Nordic, among others.
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the HER2+ gastric cancer epidemiology trends.
Gastric Cancer Market
Gastric Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key gastric cancer companies, including Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Minneamrita Therapeutics, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, Bayer , among others.
Gastric Cancer Pipeline
Gastric Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key gastric cancer companies, including EMD Serono, Sumitomo Pharma, LintonPharm Co., Ltd., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K., Genentech, Exelixis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Leap Therapeutics, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical, Ellipses Pharma, Amgen, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, LianBio LLC, Chengdu Kanghong Biotech,Eisai Inc., AB Science, Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Miracogen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Genome & Company, Minneamrita Therapeutics LLC, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., MacroGenics, ALX Oncology Inc., Codiak BioSciences, Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., TCRx Therapeutics, InxMed (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Imugene Limited, SOTIO Biotech, CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Zymeworks Inc., NextCure, Inc., Phanes Therapeutics, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Athenex, Inc., Curis, Inc., Qurient Co., Ltd., Acepodia Biotech, Inc., Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Tarus Therapeutics, Inc., Lumicell, Inc., Legend Biotech,Cue Biopharma, TORL Biotherapeutics, LLC, OBI Pharma, Inc, Astellas Pharma, HiberCell, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, Linnaeus Therapeutics, Inc., Inspirna, Inc., Klus Pharma Inc., Genzada Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics, VM Oncology, LLC, Immunomic Therapeutics, Peptron, among others.
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .
Contact Us
Shruti Thakur
[email protected]
+14699457679
Logo:
SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLPWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment