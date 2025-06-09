Shane Lukas Named 2025 Queer Leaders Awardee For Media And Creative Influence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WCS Awards honors Lukas for his leadership in LGBTQ+ storytelling, design, and advocacy

Durham, North Carolina, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WCS Awards Team has announced Shane Lukas as a 2025 Queer Leaders Awardee in the category of Media and Creative Influence. Lukas, a designer, strategist, and longtime activist, is recognized for his ongoing contributions to LGBTQ+ media, community engagement, and creative leadership.





Lukas was selected from a competitive global pool of nominees whose work represents bold leadership, equity-driven impact, and cultural significance. His efforts stand out for their ability to connect media, storytelling, and design with long-term social change. As founder of A Great Idea (AGI), a queer-owned communications agency, Lukas has worked with mission-driven organizations nationwide to elevate messaging rooted in dignity, inclusion, and public health.





Most recently, Lukas helped launch Power Beyond Pride: Elevating and Celebrating LGBTQ+ Changemaking, a weekly podcast spotlighting queer leaders across movements including racial justice, housing, climate, and health equity. Beyond podcasting, his portfolio includes leading campaigns like Pride is for Every Body and Freedom For Every Body, advocating for representation, bodily autonomy, and visibility. Lukas has also delivered a TED Talk on harm reduction and inclusive public health, drawing from over two decades of community organizing around sex work decriminalization, HIV prevention, and queer health access. These initiatives reflect his longstanding commitment to creating platforms that honor the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ voices and lived experiences.

“We are proud to acknowledge and honor Shane's leadership this year,” said a representative from the WCS Awards Team.“His creative and strategic use of platforms has helped drive visibility, challenge narratives, and build community across intersections.”

Lukas will be featured alongside other global honorees at a series of June events in Barcelona, including the WCS Global Online Awards Ceremony (June 11), Queer Speed Networking at LabTwentyTwo (June 12), a Private Awardee Dinner at Soho House (June 20), and the WCS Awards & Pride Gala at The Social Hub (June 21).

The Queer Leaders Awards are organized by We Create Space, a global LGBTQ+ platform that celebrates queer changemakers and supports inclusive leadership through storytelling and community-building.

About A Great Idea

A Great Idea (AGI) is an award-winning, empathy-driven communications firm dedicated to building meaningful relationships and impactful brand solutions. Founded by Shane Lukas, AGI is rooted in activism and reflects values of equity, justice, and dignity. The firm proudly serves mission-driven partners nationwide, helping them communicate with purpose and authenticity.

