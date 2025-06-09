Elevator Expands To Lincoln, Bringing Flexible Co-Warehousing And Office Space To Downtown Entrepreneurs

Inside the future home of Elevator Lincoln where small businesses will grow and thrive.

Elevator brings flexible co-warehousing and office space to downtown Lincoln, offering entrepreneurs and small businesses a supportive community.

- Emiliano Lerda, Co-Founder and CEOLINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elevator, a Co-Warehousing Community , is expanding to Lincoln, Nebraska, with its fourth location. Following strong momentum in Omaha and Des Moines, and ahead of its Kansas City launch in Fall 2025, Elevator will open a 25,077-square-foot space on the 5th floor of the iconic Atrium building in the heart of downtown Lincoln.Blending office suites, micro-warehousing, and shared workspace, Elevator gives entrepreneurs and small businesses the flexibility to grow without the burden of long-term leases or disjointed logistics. Members can access private offices, co-working areas, and warehouse space on a month-to-month basis, with all amenities included.“Lincoln's entrepreneurial spirit and strong sense of community align perfectly with Elevator's mission,” said Emiliano Lerda, Co-Founder and CEO.“We're excited to provide a space where small businesses can grow alongside each other in a supportive, central location.”The Atrium location offers more than just convenience, it's a space designed to inspire. With large windows, views of downtown Lincoln, and an accessible rooftop deck for gatherings and events, the new Elevator location will serve as both a professional workspace and a community hub.“We've always believed that great spaces help build great businesses,” said Shannon Lerda, Co-Founder and President.“This location offers natural light, visibility, and access to everything downtown Lincoln has to offer from the Haymarket District and UNL campus to the Capitol and Memorial Stadium.”The Lincoln site will include Elevator's signature offerings: beautifully designed offices, flexible workspaces, collaborative common areas, meeting rooms, and an on-site logistics station for members who need light warehousing support.Since launching in 2021, Elevator has supported more than 350 small businesses across the Midwest. With its Lincoln expansion, the company continues to create spaces where entrepreneurs can thrive together.The Lincoln location is set to open in Fall 2025, and Elevator has opened a priority waitlist for those interested in securing exclusive founding member discounts.Join the Lincoln waitlist for exclusive discounts on warehouse and office spaces.About ElevatorFounded by Shannon and Emiliano Lerda, Elevator is a co-warehousing and co-working company built to serve modern small businesses. With flexible space, logistics support, and a vibrant community, Elevator provides the tools entrepreneurs need to grow. From warehouse units and office suites to event spaces and shared resources, Elevator is redefining where and how small businesses scale. Learn more at elevatorspaces .Media Contact:Levi Cermak, Chief Revenue Officer(402) 469-4471...

