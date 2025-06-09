Harris Institute Founder Announces Twenty Scholarships to Celebrate the College's 35th Anniversary and His Transition to New Role

- John HarrisTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- John Harris, the founder and president of Harris Institute, an internationally recognized leader in audio and music industry education, is proud to announce the creation of twenty scholarships for Canadians in honour of the college's 35th anniversary and his changing role within the institution.Harris will award ten full scholarships for the one year Audio Production Program (valued at $21,870.00) or the Arts Management Program (valued at $19,378.00). The recipients will have the option to begin their studies in July 2025, November 2025 or March 2026. Ten additional scholarships of $1,000,00 will also be awarded.The scholarships will be granted to Canadians on a merit basis of academic achievements and experience in music, audio or the music industry. For the Application Questionnaire Click Here.“I have been incredibly fortunate to work with an extraordinary team of faculty and staff over the past 35 years,” says Harris.“We have contributed to a record number of graduates winning major awards , female alumnae in leadership roles throughout the music industry, a record number of graduates who have created successful companies and unprecedented international partnerships. It has been an incredibly fulfilling journey, and while I'll step back from day-to-day operations, I look forward to continuing my involvement in teaching, curriculum development and faculty selection.”For more information on the college and its programs visit: Attend an Information Session/Tour on the first Wednesday at 6:00PM or third Thursday at 12:30PM every month.

