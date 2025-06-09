B2i Digital Highlights The National Investment Banking Association's (NIBA) 151St Investment Conference

This prestigious event is scheduled for September 16–17, 2025, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

- David Shapiro, CEO - B2i Digital, Inc YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- B2i Digital welcomes the 151st Investment Conference , hosted by the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) , to its roster of highly vetted Featured Conferences. This prestigious event is scheduled for September 16–17, 2025, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.The conference will feature public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies, and will include company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, and networking sessions. NIBA will host hundreds of investment professionals eager to engage with management teams on the forefront of their respective industries.“Our conferences are designed to provide companies with direct access to capital markets professionals and strategic advisors,” said Emily Foshee, Executive Director of NIBA.“For more than 40 years, we have created a dynamic space where emerging growth companies and investors come together to explore new opportunities. We welcome the partnership with B2i Digital to help broaden awareness of our upcoming event.”“B2i Digital is proud to support NIBA's longstanding commitment to small- and micro-cap markets at this must-attend event,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital.“In 2024, I saw everyone I knew from every corner of the US capital markets. It was a phenomenal way to kick-off the fall conference season and I look forward to repeating that experience in 2025. We will leverage our community of 1.3 million followers on social media, 100,000-person investor list and our high traffic website to remind everyone to put this event on their calendars.”To request an invitation to attend, apply to present or sponsor the event, visit niba-151st-investment-conference .About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with leading investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its signature programs: Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert. Utilizing advanced digital marketing strategies, a network of 1.3 million investors, and highly targeted introductions, B2i Digital helps connect key stakeholders across the financial markets. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, who previously served as both an Investment Banker at Maxim Group and its Chief Marketing Officer.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...About the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)Founded in 1982, NIBA is a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. NIBA has hosted 150 investment conferences featuring public and private companies seeking exposure to the financial industry. The association's network has raised more than $100 billion in capital and includes thousands of investment professionals. For more information, visit .NIBA Contact Information:Emily FosheeExecutive DirectorNational Investment Banking Association...

