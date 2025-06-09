Pascal Desroches To Update Shareholders At The 2025 Mizuho Technology Conference On June 10

DALLAS, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Tomorrow, AT&T's chief financial officer will participate in a fireside chat where he will discuss the Company's multi-year strategic growth plan.

AT&T reiterates full-year 2025 financial and operational guidance. AT&T is pursuing a multi-year strategic growth plan that centers around putting customers first, continued network investment and increased capital returns to shareholders.

Pascal Desroches, chief financial officer, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ), will speak tomorrow at the 2025 Mizuho Technology Conference where he will provide an update to shareholders.

AT&T continues to make progress on becoming the best connectivity provider in America

The Company continues to execute on its multi-year growth plan and differentiate its position within the connectivity industry by increasing its opportunity to serve customers how they want to be served, by one provider with fiber and 5G in a converged manner.

The Company recently announced an agreement to acquire substantially all of Lumen's Mass Markets fiber internet connectivity business. The transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2026, will expand investment in critical U.S. connectivity infrastructure, create new middle-class jobs and accelerate high-speed fiber internet access to millions of Americans.

Additionally, this deal will enable AT&T to significantly expand access to AT&T Fiber in new major metro areas and allow the Company to serve more customers with 5G and fiber together. AT&T continues to extend its fiber leadership with plans to reach approximately 60 million total fiber locations by year-end 2030.1

Ultimately, this transaction aligns with the priorities outlined at AT&T's 2024 Analyst & Investor Day , including its goal of becoming the best connectivity provider in America while providing more value to customers, shareholders and the Company.

AT&T is seeing solid customer demand and remains on track to achieve its 2025 financial and operational guidance

The wireless industry remains both healthy and competitive, and the Company is pleased with how the Mobility business is performing in the second quarter.

In Consumer Wireline, the Company continues to expand access to AT&T Fiber – America's fastest internet with the most reliable speeds .2 Trends in AT&T Fiber penetration rates remain consistent, with net adds varying from quarter to quarter based primarily on the pace of new fiber locations passed, seasonality and marketplace dynamics.

For the second-quarter 2025, the Company continues to expect capital investment* in the $4.5 billion to $5 billion range and free cash flow* of approximately $4 billion.

AT&T reiterates all full-year 2025 financial and operational guidance. Additionally, the Company continues to operate the business to achieve the financial plan and capital returns outlined at its 2024 Analyst & Investor Day .

AT&T remains committed to repurchasing shares under the previously announced $10 billion authorization, with plans to repurchase at least $3 billion of common stock by year-end and the remainder during 2026.

