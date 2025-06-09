IDT Corporation To Present At East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of fintech and communications solutions, will present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at the Westin Times Square in New York.

Marcelo Fisher, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of IDT's operations, strategy, and financial results beginning at 3:30 PM Eastern time. Mr. Fischer will also host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

The IDT presentation will be webcast through the conference host's main website: .

To attend or learn more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or ... .

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words“believe,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“plan,”“intend,”“estimate,”“target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT IDT CORPORATION

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses: National Retail Solutions (NRS), through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets; BOSS Money facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions; net2phone provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices; IDT Digital Payments and the BOSS Revolution calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and, IDT Global and IDT Express enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.

