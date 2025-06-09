Senti Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that on June 3, 2025 Senti Bio's Board of Directors granted to eight new employees stock options to purchase an aggregate of 102,500 shares of the Company's common stock with a per share exercise price of $3.03. These awards were made under the Company's Amended and Restated 2022 Inducement Equity Plan (the“Plan”).

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was initially adopted by the Company's board of directors on August 5, 2022.

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company's wholly-owned pipeline comprises cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti's Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.

