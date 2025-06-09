Blue Island Homes Named Exclusive Leasing Agents For“One Carnation” A Premier New Luxury Rental Development In Floral Park, NY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORAL PARK, N.Y., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Island Homes is proud to announce that it has been named thefor One Carnation, a brand-new, luxury rental building located in the heart of Floral Park, just one block from the Long Island Rail Road.

The project is being developed by The Friedman Group , based in Hewlett, NY, a respected developer known for high-quality residential projects across Long Island. The Friedman Group selected Blue Island Homes to exclusively handle the leasing for this standout property.

Strategically positioned on the Nassau-Queens border, One Carnation addresses a growing demand for upscale rental options in the area. This meticulously designed building features modern residences with stainless steel kitchens, stone countertops , and high-end finishes throughout.

Amenities include on-site parking , EV charging stations , storage units , private office spaces , and more-making One Carnation a true destination for elevated living.

The building was designed by the acclaimed GRCH Architects , the team behind Long Island luxury landmarks The Selby and The Vanderbilt in Westbury. Their architectural vision for One Carnation brings refined, contemporary living to the historic charm of Floral Park.

“We are honored and excited to be entrusted with leasing One Carnation,” said Mark Stempel , Owner and Broker at Blue Island Homes.“This is a transformative project for Floral Park, and our team is ready to introduce it to residents seeking exceptional design, location, and lifestyle.”

Jennie Katz , President of Blue Island Homes, added,“From the building's modern amenities to its commuter-friendly location, One Carnation is a fantastic addition to Nassau County's rental market. We're thrilled to bring this to the community.”

Leasing is now underway. For more information or to schedule a private tour, contact Blue Island Homes at (516) 613-3600 or visit .

About Blue Island Homes

Blue Island Homes is an award-winning real estate brokerage and development firm based in Bellmore, NY. Known for its boutique approach and hands-on service, the company represents buyers, sellers, and developers throughout Long Island, with a growing portfolio of exclusive properties and luxury residences.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







