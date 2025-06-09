Autism Spectrum Disorder Risks Defined: Hypoxic Brain Injury And Genetics

Dr. Greg Vigna

Prenatal hypoxia and birth complications may worsen autism severity; legal and medical experts urge early testing and intervention for affected children

- Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“It also found that the presence of certain factors, such as paternal age and history of hypoxia/asphyxia, was associated with more severe ASD symptoms,” states Dr. Abdullah Bozkurt, MD, Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

What did Dr. Bozkurt report in“Evaluation of Prenatal and Perinatal Risk Factors in Autism Spectrum Disorder According to Disease Severity” published in Nam Kem Med J 2025;13(1):69-75?:

“This study was conducted to investigate prenatal and perinatal characteristics among the risk factors in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) according to disease severity.

Of the prenatal features, the age of the father at the mother's pregnancy was found to be statistically significantly higher in the severe ASD group than both in the mild-moderate ADS group and in the control group.

During pregnancy, the father's smoking rate was found to be statistically higher in both ASD groups than in the control group.

Of the prenatal features, preterm birth and history of dystocia were found to be statistically significantly higher in the ASD groups compared to the control group.

Story of hypoxia/asphyxia was statistically significantly higher in the severe ASD group compared to the mild-moderate ASD group and control group.”

Read Dr. Bozkurt's article:

What did Dr. Perciado report in her article published in Autism Research,“Prenatal exposure to hypoxic risk conditions in autistic neurotypical youth; Associated ventricular differences, sleep, disturbance, and sensory processing” (2024; 17:2547-2557)?:

“Results from a cohort of 104 youth revealed a higher incidence of exposure to prenatal hypoxic conditions in the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) group.

Additionally, ASD individuals with prenatal hypoxic exposure demonstrated larger third ventricle volumes compared with both autism spectrum disorder and neurotypical control individuals without such exposure, respectively.

Furthermore, associations were identified between prenatal hypoxic exposure, third ventricle volume, sensory dysfunction, and severity of sleep disturbances. These findings suggest exposure to prenatal hypoxic risk conditions may exacerbate or modify the neurodevelopmental trajectory and symptom severity in ASD,

Read Dr. Perciado's article:

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national birth injury lawyer, states,“We are evaluating children who had a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder Level 2 and Level 3. When there is an avoidable pre-term birth, a shoulder dystocia, a history of hypoxia/asphyxia, and/or NICU admission, we believe these children should be screened for hypoxic brain injury with objective diagnostic testing, as these children require early intervention.”

Dr. Vigna adds,“If there was negligence during pre-natal care or during the delivery that caused hypoxic brain damage, causing Level 2 or Level 3 autism, there is a path for compensation. There is objective diagnostic testing, including diffusion weighted MRIs and volumetric studies of the brain, that can show hypoxic brain damage in these children, which is associated with a worse prognosis.”

Read the article published in Autism Research,“Prenatal exposure to hypoxic risk conditions in autistic neurotypical youth; Associated ventricular differences, sleep, disturbance, and sensory processing” (2024; 17:2547-2557):

Dr. Vigna concludes,“We have a Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology assisting with these reviews, both by taking a history of the prenatal care and delivery and reviewing the medical records if required. With objective testing, we are in position to help families impacted by a birth injuries caused by physician and hospital negligence that results in Level 2 or Level 3 autism."

Click here to read Dr. Vigna's book, 'The Mother's Guide to Birth Injury' .

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on neurological injuries caused by medical negligence, including birth injuries. He is Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Dr. Vigna co-counsels with the Ben Martin Law Group , a national pharmaceutical injury law firm and birth injury lawyer in Dallas, Texas.

Click here to learn more:

