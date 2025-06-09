Rohde Brothers, Inc. Awarded Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade Project In Lena, WI

Sand Filters

- Craig Bahr, Vice PresidentPLYMOUTH, WI, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rohde Brothers, Inc., a leading Wisconsin-based mechanical contractor known for precision craftsmanship and integrated project delivery, has been awarded the contract for mechanical and HVAC improvements at the Village of Lena Wastewater Treatment Facility.The planned work involves extensive upgrades to the facility's mechanical systems, including the installation of new process piping, mechanical HVAC systems, and energy-efficient blower systems. In addition to replacing outdated components, Rohde Brothers will be coordinating closely with project engineers to implement instrumentation and control enhancements that improve operational reliability and compliance with DNR and municipal requirements.As part of the scope, the project includes improvements to the secondary treatment system, new UV disinfection equipment, and a facility-wide control system, which Rohde Brothers' team of engineers and field technicians will execute in phases to minimize disruption to ongoing operations. Specific responsibilities include:.Mechanical/HVAC installation for the service building and process areas.Removal of outdated blowers, pumps, valves, and electrical panels.Implementation of new control systems tied into the facility's main panel for automated monitoring of flow, pressure, and system performance.Coordination of mechanical work with site civil and electrical teams for comprehensive improvements across the plant"This project reflects our dedication to advancing Wisconsin's public infrastructure through reliable, efficient, and maintainable mechanical systems," said Craig Bahr, Rohde Brothers Vice President. "We help communities like Lena manage water resources more effectively for decades to come."Rohde Brothers, Inc. brings over a century of experience in mechanical contracting across HVAC, plumbing, piping, and control system disciplines. The company continues to grow its water and wastewater segment, supporting Wisconsin municipalities like those in Oconto, Brown, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Winnebago, Washington and Outagamie counties.Let's build something together.For more information about this project or Rohde Brothers' water and wastewater capabilities, please contact:Craig BahrVice PresidentRohde Brothers, Inc.920-893-5905

